Headers and footers are some of the elementary yet essential elements you'll need to create a professional-looking document. If you use Google Docs to create documents on Windows or Mac using the web app, on your phone or tablet using the Android or iOS app, or on a Chromebook, you can easily add headers and footers in a few steps. In this guide, let's look at how to do just that.

The headers and footers feature lets you add headers and footers on every page of your document. For example, if you're writing a thesis that needs your name or address in the header and footer of each page, you can add it using the headers and footers option.

Open Chrome or your favorite web browser and go to docs.google.com. Sign in to Google Docs with your Google account, if needed. Open the document in which you want to add headers and footers. In the top toolbar, click Insert > Headers & footers > Header to add a header. Go to the same menu and click Footer to insert a footer. You can also use the shortcut Ctrl+Alt+O Ctrl+Alt+H to insert a header and Ctrl+Alt+O Ctrl+Alt+F to add a footer. Or, double-click the document's top and bottom sections to bring up the header and footer sections. To remove headers, click Options > Remove header.

If you use the Docs app on an Android tablet or phone, iPhone, or iPad, here's how to add headers and footers to a document.

Install Google Docs if you don't have it. Sign in to your Google account. Open the document in which you want to add headers and footers. Tap the Edit icon (the squircle with a pen). 2 Images Close In the upper-right corner, tap the three dots and. Turn on the Print Layout toggle switch. Tap the top space of the document to reveal the header. Type the text you want to display on every page. Do the same for the footer. 2 Images Close

One of the drawbacks of adding headers and footers from the Google Docs app on mobile is that you cannot customize the headers and footers like on the web version.

The web app allows you to customize the margins and layout, add page numbers, and add different headers and footers on odd or even pages.

Setting margins allows you to decide how far or near the text needs to be from the start and end of the pages. Here's how to define margins in Google Docs:

Double-click in the header area to enter edit mode. Click Options. From the drop-down menu, click Header format. Change the pre-defined values and click Apply.

Customize the layout

When you want a different first-page header or different headers and footers on odd and even pages, Google Docs allows you to do that as well.

Double-click to bring up the header section. Click the Different first page checkbox to set a different first-page header. To set different headers and footers on odd and even pages, go to Options > Header format > Different odd & even. Click Apply.

You can add page numbers in headers or footers and customize them to start from a specific number.

There's a workaround if you want different headers and footers on different pages. It's slightly inconvenient, but it works.

Bring the cursor to the start of the first page and click Insert > Break > Section break (continuous). Type the header text. Go to the second page, and uncheck the Link to previous option. Exit from editing the header. Place the cursor at the start of the second page. Click Insert > Break > Section break (continuous). Type the header content. On page three, ignore the header and add another section break. Deselect the Link to previous option and then type the header content. Follow the same pattern for the entire document.

You can follow the same process to set different footers on different pages.

How to add page numbers to Google Docs

In most cases, headers and footers are used to add page numbers to documents. While you can add them using the Options drop-down menu in headers and footers, there's a direct option and shortcut to do it on the web. It's also simpler to add page numbers in Google Docs on Android.

Insert page numbers in Google Docs web

Click Insert > Page numbers. Pick the format in which you want to display the numbers. Alternatively, you can also follow the below steps. Double-click a header or footer and click Options. Click Page numbers. In the Position section, select the Header or Footer option. This is where the page numbers display. In Numbering, specify the number you want to start from. The default value is 1.

If you want to change the alignment of the page numbers, use the Align tool on top or the shortcuts Ctrl+Shift+L/E/R to align numbers to the left, center, or right.

Insert page numbers in the Google Docs app

On Android or iPhone, open the document. Tap the Edit icon. Tap the + icon in the top bar. 2 Images Close Scroll down and tap Page number. Select from the four templates. 2 Images Close

This option is especially useful in the app as going through the process of adding page numbers manually by turning on the Print layout option could be tedious on a small screen.

Professional-looking documents leave an everlasting impression

While content usually takes the spotlight, several factors, including the formatting of the document, leave an everlasting impact based on how it's presented. Tidy up your documents and make them easier for your readers to follow with a table of contents and a document outline. Then to make your documents shine, use Grammarly on Google Docs to improve your writing and correct errors. And, if you're new to Google Docs, follow our tips and tricks to get the most out of the platform.