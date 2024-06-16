Flagship Samsung Galaxy phones can capture amazing shots of your subject. With their versatile lenses, powerful zooming capabilities, and night photography features, it is no surprise that they make it to our list of the best camera phones. You can also use the camera grid lines to improve your photography. This guide shows you how to add grid lines to the Samsung camera so you can snap eye-catching photos.

How to use grid lines on the Samsung camera

You can turn on grid lines on the Samsung camera app to help you capture visually appealing pictures. Here’s how to activate the feature on your Samsung phone:

Launch the Camera app. Tap the Settings icon in the upper-left corner. Close Toggle on Grid lines. Open the Camera app to view the white grid lines. Close

How do grid lines help in photo composition?

Most modern smartphone cameras let you add an overlay of grid lines over the viewfinder before you click a picture. They divide the image into nine equal zones via horizontal and vertical lines. These lines act as a guide to help you line up objects in an aesthetically pleasing manner.

According to the rule of thirds, you must place your elements along the grid lines or at the intersection points. It makes everything look balanced and pleasing to the eye. Grids also show you whether your shots are level or slanted. You can use them as guidelines to visualize symmetry or change the perspective.

How to use grid lines to take better photos

The rule of thirds states that you should place the main elements along the grid lines or at intersections. Here are a few ways to compose your photographs with grid lines as a guide.

Position of the main subject

Source: Unsplash

After determining the subject of your picture, decide where you want to place it. While putting the subject at the center is standard practice, positioning it off-center can make the image look more natural. You can use any junction points where the vertical and horizontal grid lines meet to create some balance.

Horizon positions

Source: Unsplash

While shooting landscapes, ensure the horizon is straight. Position it on the top or bottom grid line. You don’t need to align it precisely with the lines, but ensure it is not across the center.

Vertical alignment

Source: Unsplash

Tall subjects like buildings, people, and telephone poles can dominate the picture. They can add a blocky look to your photo if you don’t align them properly. Positioning them in the center creates an awkward split in the middle. Place the elements on or near one of the vertical grid lines to make a harmonious image.

Negative space

Source: Unsplash

Negative space is the empty area around elements in a scene. Leaving some space emphasizes the subject. It creates an uncluttered composition that is soothing to the eye. You can use the rule of thirds to highlight the key elements and balance the negative space. To focus on the main subject, align it at an intersection point or grid line.

Elevate your photography game

Grid lines can bring a fresh perspective to scenes and help you align your photos. Apply the rule of thirds to balance the composition and liven up your images. Your Samsung Galaxy phone features built-in camera tools to help you capture stellar photographs. If you want to unlock the full potential of your photography skills, experiment with the manual settings on your camera. You can tweak the aperture, shutter speed, and focal length to get the perfect shot.