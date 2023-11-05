Watching streaming services from a big screen is convenient when you're with friends or tired of using the mobile app. So it's no surprise that there's a Roku app for Disney Plus. It's easy to install on a Roku, a phone, or a computer. Keep reading to learn how it's done.

How to get Disney Plus on Roku

There are two ways to install Disney Plus on a Roku: from the streaming device and any web browser. The method you choose is up to you, select the one you think is easiest.

Install Disney Plus on Roku

For most, installing Disney Plus with the Roku remote is the easiest and fastest route. You'll find the channel from the built-in store to install it.

If there's a Disney+ button on your Roku remote, press it, then choose Add app. Otherwise, open Search on the Roku and find Disney Plus. Select it when it appears on the screen. Highlight Add app with the remote and press OK.

Install Disney Plus from a web browser

This works from any browser, either on your phone or computer. All you need is your Roku account information and access to the Disney Plus download page.

Open the Roku website and press Sign in in the upper-right corner. If you're logged in, skip these sign-in steps. Log in with the same email address and password used on your Roku. Then, complete the robot check. Open the Disney Plus Roku channel page. Select Add channel. The button changes to Installed. You'll see the app the next time you use your Roku.

How to sign in to Disney Plus on Roku

Using Disney Plus on your Roku requires more than the channel. If you aren't subscribed to Disney Plus, you can do so from any web browser or the Roku. After you're subscribed, follow these steps to log in on your Roku and start streaming.

Open the Disney Plus channel from the Roku's home screen. Choose Log In. Select Continue or Use different email if the displayed email is different from your Disney Plus account's email address. Confirm your email by pressing Continue. Enter your password and select Continue to log in to Disney Plus on Roku.

Canceling Disney Plus from Roku

If you decide to stop using this streaming service, it's easy to cancel Disney Plus. The simplest method is to use a web browser. However, if you signed up from your Roku, that's also where you must cancel, either from your TV or the Roku website.

How to cancel from the Roku

Highlight Disney+ from the home screen. Press the star on the remote. Navigate to Manage subscription > Cancel subscription.

How to cancel from Roku's website

Open the Roku Subscriptions area of your account. Log in if you're prompted to. Select Manage subscription next to Disney+. Choose Turn off auto-renew, then Confirm changes.

Roku has lots of free streaming options

You can add Disney Plus to Roku in a few seconds for free, but it costs to use the service. If you're strapped for cash, watch local channels with an antenna or stream thousands of free movies from your Roku via YouTube, Freevee, and other services.