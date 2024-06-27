Digital wallets are a convenient way of making payments. If you’ve ditched your budget Android phone for an iPhone, you’ll sign up for Apple Wallet. The app lets you save cards and pay for products on the go. This guide shows you how to add a debit or credit card to Apple Wallet for pain-free transactions.

Before adding a card to Apple Wallet

Here are a few things to consider so you can add a card to your Apple Wallet without any issues:

Ensure you have signed in with your Apple ID.

Turn on iCloud.

Ensure you set up iCloud, passcode, and Face ID/Touch ID on your iPhone or iPad.

Apple Card requires you to log into the same Apple ID you used to apply for the card.

Verify you have a stable internet connection.

You must be over 13 years of age to use Apple Pay and add cards. This requirement varies by region.

How to add a card to Apple Wallet

You can add a card to Apple Wallet on your iPhone, iPad, Mac with Touch ID, or Apple Watch. We have the instructions for each method.

Adding a card to an iPhone

Launch the Wallet app. Tap the + icon in the upper-right corner. Select a card type. You can choose Debit or Credit Card, Transit Card, or State ID. The options vary with region. Tap Continue. Close Place the card so it appears in the frame. Tap Enter Card Details Manually if the app can’t retrieve your card info. Close Follow the on-screen instructions to add your card.

After entering the info or scanning your card, the app will prompt you to enter details like the security code and billing address. You may need to enter a verification code through an SMS, phone call, email, or your bank's app. Your card issuer or bank may require more details or ask you to download an app before approving the card.

Adding a card to an Apple Watch

To add a card to your Apple Watch, you’ll set it up on the iPhone paired with your Apple Watch and log in with that same Apple account. Here’s how to add a card:

Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Go to the My Watch tab. Select Wallet & Apple Pay. Tap Add Card. Choose a card. Follow the on-screen instructions to activate the card.

Adding a card to your Mac or iPad

On your iPad, go to Settings. On your Mac, navigate to System Settings. Select Wallet. Choose Add Card. Follow the on-screen instructions to add a card. Verify your details with your bank or card issuer.

How to remove a card from Apple Wallet

You can delete credit or debit cards from your Apple Wallet if you don’t need them.

Here’s how to remove a card from your iPhone:

Open the Wallet app. Select a credit or debit card you wish to remove. You’ll see the latest transactions. Tap the More icon (three dots) in the upper-right corner. Close Select Card Details. Scroll down and tap Remove Card from the bottom. Close

Here’s how to remove a card from your iPad:

Open Settings. Select Wallet. Choose the credit or debit card you want to remove. Tap Remove Card.

How to change your default card in the Apple Wallet app

The first card you add to the Wallet app becomes your default card. You can change the default option if you have multiple cards.

Launch the Wallet app. Press and hold the card you want to use. Drag the card so it’s above the other cards. The Wallet app will select the card on the front as the default.

View your transaction history in the Apple Wallet app

After adding a debit or credit card to Apple Wallet, you can connect your account to the app. It lets you keep track of your balance and transaction history. If your Wallet is cluttered with expired passes and cards, you can easily remove them from the app. For added security, consider securing your bank accounts with two-factor authentication (2FA).