Bitmojis are among the many ways to personalize your texting experience. They are cartoon versions of yourself and can express multiple reactions, from anger and sadness to joy or goofiness. You can customize these avatars with different clothing choices and send them in chats. While they're popular on Snapchat, that's not the only place to use them. If you have an account on Telegram, WhatsApp, or one of the other social media apps, Bitmojis are available to you.

Installing the official app allows you to create and share your animated clones. But if you prefer the input method on your favorite tablets or phones, integrate Bitmoji and send them instantly. This configuration doesn't replace your default emojis, so you'll have more expression options to choose from. Here's how to make a Bitmoji and add it to supported keyboards.

What is a Bitmoji, and how do you use it?

A Bitmoji is a miniature and animated version of yourself. You may also design it to look different, but the idea is to create a copycat for expressing emotions when texting. You need to install the Bitmoji app and create an account to make one. You can also do it on Snapchat, as the same company owns both apps, and they're connected. You even have the added benefit of taking a picture and automatically generating your avatar from it.

Bitmojis are customizable after creation, so you can change their outfits and share them as stickers on Snapchat. On WhatsApp, Telegram, and other social media apps, they may appear as GIFs or JPG files. You don't have to keep sending them from the official app or Snapchat, as select virtual keyboards support them. When you connect your account with one, you unlock the ability to send Bitmojis right away.

How to create Bitmojis on Android and iOS devices

Download and install Bitmoji from the Google Play or Apple App stores if you haven't already. After you've done that, follow the steps below:

Open the Bitmoji app. Tap Create Avatar. Close Choose between linking your existing Snapchat account with the app or creating a new account with your email address. Follow the prompts for either option to access the Bitmoji creation tools. Bitmoji presents a male and female avatar in black and white. Tap either of them, and you'll see a prompt to take a selfie. Skip this option to create your avatar from scratch. Close If you choose to skip taking a selfie, use the tools at the bottom of your screen to build your avatar. Once you're done, tap Save in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close

How to add and use Bitmojis on your default keyboard

The Samsung keyboard and Gboard are integrated with Bitmoji. After you create your avatar, the stickers automatically appear in the emoji section. It's not as easy on iOS because of Apple's closed ecosystem. You can't add your unique stickers to the iPhone keyboard, but you can give the Bitmoji Keyboard access to your device. Then, you can switch between both input methods and send the stickers. This trick also works on Android for keyboards that don't support Bitmojis.

Follow the steps below to start using them on both devices.

Use Bitmojis on Gboard

Open a chat on any social media app and tap the text box. When your keyboard pops up, tap the sticker icon. Select the Bitmoji icon at the bottom of the keyboard. Tap any sticker to send it. 2 Images Close

Use Bitmojis on the Samsung keyboard

Open a chat on any social media app. Tap the text box to make your keyboard appear. Select the emoji icon. Tap your Bitmoji's icon. Select a sticker to send it. 2 Images Close

Use Bitmoji Keyboard on iOS

Go to Settings > General > Keyboard. Select Keyboards. 2 Images Close Tap Add New Keyboard. Under Third Party Keyboards, tap Bitmoji. 2 Images Close Select Bitmoji. Tap the toggle switch beside Allow Full Access. Tap Allow. 2 Images Close To use Bitmojis, open a chat on any social media app. Then, tap the text box to make your keyboard appear. Hold the globe icon in the lower-left corner. Tap Bitmoji to switch from your iPhone keyboard. Select a Bitmoji sticker to send it. Close

Use Bitmoji Keyboard on Android

Go to Settings > General Management. Select Keyboard list and default. Turn on the Bitmoji Keyboard toggle switch. 2 Images Close Restart your device. The keyboard may not function properly if you don't restart it. Once your phone is back on, open a chat in any social media app and tap the text box. When your keyboard appears, tap the tiny keyboard icon in the lower-right corner of the navigation bar. Select the Bitmoji Keyboard to switch to it. 2 Images Close Use the icons at the top of the keyboard letters to send Bitmoji stickers. Close

Bring your conversations to life with Bitmojis

Bitmojis are a fun way to communicate without typing, and you don't have to use them only on Snapchat. On other apps, they appear as GIFs and JPGs instead of stickers. You may find them unappealing, especially on platforms like WhatsApp and its annoying compression filter. Still, there's a way to bypass this setback.

If you're good at drawing, sketch miniature versions of yourself and share your custom stickers on WhatsApp. You'll also find other versatile sticker makers for different social apps on the Google Play Store. One trick you can use is to take a screenshot of your Bitmojis and turn them into sticker packs.