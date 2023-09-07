Source: Stacksocial Android Auto wireless display $105 $290 Save $185

This 9-inch wireless car display has built-in navigation with a voice assistant that makes hands-free phone calls whenever you need to. For just $105, you get a full HD IPS touchscreen that turns your old car experience into a new one with an upgraded display with apps that keep you in the know. $105 at StackSocial

Driving a car isn’t always a fun thing to do when we all lead busy lives. It can be stressful when you’re trying to navigate bustling streets when you’re using a smartphone alone. Sure, you can buy a car mount for your Android phone, but sometimes having a bigger screen just improves the entire driving experience altogether. If you’re looking for a wireless display that can make an old car feel new or just want a good infotainment system, this wireless car display at StackSocial is $105 today.

Why the 9-inch wireless car display is worth buying

The 9-inch wireless car display is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which means you’ll have high-quality navigation, a nice user interface, a voice assistant, and more when you’re out on the road. It even has a wired mirror projection that makes playing mobile games or anything else in the car much more fun.

This car display has a 1024x600 resolution full HD IPS touchscreen with automatic and manual brightness that can be adjusted to keep your eyes focused while driving. The touchscreen even allows you to make calls at a moment’s notice without having to find your phone. With its speakers, anyone can connect their phones using Bluetooth, a TF card, USB, or an auxiliary cable.

Also, if you need a device that has a simple setup, this display has a self-adhesive bracket that you can fix to the dashboard too. While you’re picking up this wireless display, you may want to check out the best Android Auto apps for navigation and staying informed too. For 63% off, this display will get you to your destination and back home in style.