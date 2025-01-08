Your changes have been saved Google Pixel 9 $627 $799 Save $172 With AI and all-day battery life among its features, the Pixel 9 is Google's most affordable flagship phone, and it's even more affordable with this deal. $627 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 9 has seen a few sales since its release, but right now at Amazon you can get it for one of its lowest prices ever. The Wintergreen 128GB model is marked down a whopping $172, which brings it down from $799 to an impressive sale price of $627. This pricing bests any savings available on the Pixel 9 at Best Buy right now. The Porcelain and Peony colors are available at a significant discount at Amazon as well, though it's Wintergreen that wins the lowest price of them all.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 9

Many of the best Android phones have started including AI features, and this is also one of the main draws of the Google Pixel 9. It has Google Gemini built right into the operating system. Gemini can act as your AI assistant, joining you for things like brainstorming, writing, planning, and even learning, if and when you want it at your side.

But you'll find the Pixel 9's AI capabilities offer even more. The phone is powered by Google's Tensor G4 chip, which is Pixel's most powerful chip yet. This chip is built for advanced AI, allowing you to apply AI help to things like photos and videos. You can use Best Take to help everyone in your photos look their best, and you can also use Magic Editor to reframe photos and even reimagine scenery.

If all of this is a little more than you're expecting your phone to do, you can still rely on the Google Pixel 9 from many everyday use standpoints. In our Google Pixel 9 review we declare it so good that there's little need to level up to the Pixel 9 Pro, and we even give the Pixel 9 an Editor's Choice 9/10 rating.

Many people will love that the Pixel 9 can reach up to 24 hours of use before needing to recharge, and many more will appreciate the speedy, responsive user experience its 12GB of RAM delivers. The display checks in at 6.3 inches, and the Pixel 9 is rated IP68 water and dust resistant.

Sale pricing on phones can be a little unpredictable, so don't hesitate to make a purchase here if you like the Pixel 9 and its current $627 price point. This deal is good for $172 in savings, but there's no telling just how long it will be available for.