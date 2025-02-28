Belkin BoostCharge4 Port USB Power Extender $12 $25 Save $13 The Belkin BoostCharge4 Port USB Power Extender is a small and portable USB hub that offers 4-ports, two USB-A, and two USB-C, and packs a 6-foot cable to easily connect the hub to any USB-C port.



$12 at Best Buy

It's safe to say just about everyone has been out and about with their phone, but absolutely needed a couple of extra ports to get some work done and didn't have any around. This is why USB hubs are so popular, our phones, tablets, and even laptops often don't offer enough ports. Of course, portability is key, which is why the Belkin BoostCharge 4 Port USB Power Extender stands out. It's tiny, making it plenty pocketable, all the while offering four ports to expand your equipment, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports, complete with a clip to easily attach this hub to a bag or pocket.

Of course, convenience doesn't always come cheaply, where the Belkin BoostCharge 4 Port USB Power Extender typically retails for $24. That's $6 a port, basically. Well, today you can snag the hub for 52% off, bringing the price down to $12, coming out to $3 a port. Not bad.

What's great about the Belkin BoostCharge 4 Port USB Power Extender

Clip it and forget it

Look at this little guy. Not only can it easily fit in your pocket, but the included clip makes it easy to slap the hub on a bag, ready anytime you need to extend your USB port. This way, you can charge your phone and your earbuds, all while plugging in expanded storage for your phone, and you still have an extra port for anything that strikes your fancy — all thanks to this hub that can fit in the palm of your hand.

Included is a 6-foot USB cable to ensure your hub can reach the device you wish to extend with four extra USB ports, whether that's a static TV box, or a tablet laying on your end table. And you can expect the two USB-C ports to output 15w, and the USB-A ports to output 12w. While these may not be incredibly fast charging speeds, it's the tradeoff for the convenience of four ports in such a small product.

So, if you've been waiting for a steal of a deal to pick up a portable USB hub to extend your gear on the go, today's deal on the Belkin BoostCharge 4 Port USB Power Extender is certainly one to jump at when it's currently 52% off.