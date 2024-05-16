Summary Android 15 Beta 2 brings new features like adaptive vibration to select smartphones, surprising users with unexpected additions.

Adaptive vibration uses device sensors to adjust intensity based on the environment, promising a more tailored user experience.

Availability is limited at the moment, but some Beta 2 users are finding it on their Pixels.

Android 15 Beta 2 has brought about several new features that have kept us busy throughout the day. From new contrast settings for Google's dynamic Material You themes to a redesigned volume panel, there's a lot we've already unpacked. Android 15 Beta 2 is available to install now on select smartphones from Google, Nothing, Lenovo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Tecno, Vivo, Honor, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, and Iqoo, and while a lot of the new features it introduces were expected, there still seem to be stuff added with the update that came as a surprise—cue adaptive vibration.

Don't get me wrong. We've seen adaptive vibration in action previously, though the feature was largely considered to be something that would roll out alongside the Pixel 9 series. Additionally, the feature wasn't as polished as it is now, and information regarding it was sparse. Now, via Android Authority, we have a lot more details about the feature, alongside screenshots of its settings menu.

Previously, the feature was reported to use your phone's orientation to determine if its screen was facing up or down, and it would accordingly increase or decrease the vibration intensity. While the feature will likely continue to do that, new details also indicate that it will use the device's microphone and other unspecified sensors to automatically "determine sound level and context," and ultimately adjust "your phone’s vibrations based on your environment."

In an example shared on the feature's setting screen, Google indicates that your Pixel will vibrate stronger on soft surfaces, like a couch, to ensure you feel it. On hard surfaces like tables, however, the vibration won't be as intense to prevent unnecessary rattling.

Confirmed to be available on some Pixel devices

We don't have the feature available just yet on a Pixel 6 running Android 15 Beta 2. However, the setting has appeared for multiple Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro users. If you're already running Android 15 Beta 2 on a Pixel device, you can check the feature's availability by heading to Settings → Sound & Vibration → Vibration & haptics. If available, the Adaptive Vibration setting will be listed under the Alarm Vibration slider.

The feature was previously spotted in action on a Pixel 7 Pro running the Android 14 QPR1 beta back in September 2023. You can read more about it below. Alternatively, let us know in the comments if you've already installed Android 15 Beta 2 and if Adaptive Vibration is available for you.