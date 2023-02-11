The first Android 14 Developer Preview went up a few days ago, allowing developers and enthusiasts alike to experience what’s to come with Google’s next big Android release this fall. As is often the case with early software, Android 14 DP1 isn’t perfect and has some bugs. As we inch closer to release, each subsequent preview and beta will tell us what’s been fixed and what still needs fixing. Users who installed DP1 this week were treated to a handful of changes, including a crucial accessibility-related addition, but some have also discovered a bug pertaining to a favorite setting for many, Adaptive Battery.

As per a Pixel 6 user on Reddit, Adaptive Battery is now relocated within Battery Saver and is also disabled by default. Additionally, the user claims that the Adaptive preferences menu, which currently contains the toggles for Adaptive Charging and Adaptive Battery, only has the former remaining.

The relocation of the Adaptive Battery toggle, first introduced way back with Android 9, to inside the Battery Saver menu doesn't really seem too controversial — for a fairly minor feature, many do consider it integral to the Pixel experience, so at least we're not seeing it disappear. We do wonder if there's a better intentional design waiting in the wings.

On the same topic, another Reddit user claims that the Adaptive Battery toggle remains turned off regardless of whether they have turned it on. Android Police Google Editor Manuel Vonau was able to confirm this behavior with his Pixel 7.

It's not exactly clear if this means the feature can't be turned on, but we're sure future developer preview updates will sort this out and give us a better picture of what's going on.

One more warning for the mere mortals wanting to use Android 14 Developer Preview 1: one of our regular readers reported to us that making a call with their device on the shaky software caused it to crash. Don't put this on your daily driver.