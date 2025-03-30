Streaming platforms have made our lives easier. Unlike before, when you had to wait for your favorite show on TV or walk to a movie store to grab a movie, today, you'll pay for a subscription, and you are good to go. Thanks to platforms like Netflix, you can access an extensive library of TV shows, documentaries, and movies.

However, as the popularity of streaming platforms continues to rise, so does the cost. For example, Netflix recently increased its ad-free standard plan subscription price from $15.49 monthly to $17.99. However, Netflix is not the only ad-free streaming platform. With the surging demand for content, several ad-free and cheaper plans have emerged. Like Netflix, they are user-friendly, have lots of content, and are compatible with various streaming devices.

5 Kanopy

Available for free

Source: Kanopy

Kanopy is a video-on-demand streaming platform, like Hulu and Netflix. While it does not have mainstream titles, it has a huge selection of old classics, top-notch documentaries, and award-winning movies. You will enjoy movies like Captain Fantastic, Chinatown, What We Do In the Shadows, Moonlight, The Bookshop, Colette, and more. If you do not like Netflix's subpar selection of shows and movies, Kanopy is a go-to option for thought-provoking and meaningful content.

The best part is that it does not cost a dime, and you will not have to put up with commercials. The content is provided by universities and public libraries, so you won't pay anything. The only requirement is that you must have a university login or library card to register for an account on the platform.

4 Apple TV+

Costs only $10 per month

Source: Apple

For $10 per month, Apple TV+ gives you access to irresistible originals and award-winning content like Bad Sisters, Severance, and The Morning Show. At the end of the week, when MLB baseball is on, you can watch two games every week plus highlights. All these, without streaming quality restrictions or commercials, make it one of the best streaming platforms for those on a budget.

The only difference between Netflix and Apple TV+ is the type of content. Apple offers only original and high-quality titles like Ted Lasso, unlike Netflix, where you can get lean-back TV shows like Gilmore Girls. When it comes to features, the plan allows access to up to six devices simultaneously, as well as downloads on an unlimited number of devices. Unlike Netflix, which has plan tiers, the Apple TV Plus subscription unlocks all the features on the platform, including 4K streaming.

Besides Apple devices like iPhones and Macs, Apple TV+ is accessible via streaming devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Google Chromecast. On Android devices like phones and tablets, it is accessible via the Apple TV app.

3 Peacock

Peacock Premium+ costs only $14 per month or $140 per year

While Peacock's ad-supported plan costs $7.99, which is the same as Netflix's, the ad-free plan is cheaper. Known as Peacock Premium Plus, the ad-free plan costs $14 per month or around $140 per year. This is cheaper than Netflix's ad-free plan, which costs around $18 and does not have a yearly plan. So, if you pay for the annual plan on Peacock, you get a cheaper monthly plan and two months free.

Because Peacock is home to NBC Universal, the plan gives you access to the platform's complete library, including exclusive content from the WWE Network, NBC shows like Chicago P.D., live sports like Premier League TV, original Peacock series like Dr. Death, and the latest universal movies like Jurassic World: Dominion. It also gives you access to early or next-day episodes of NBC shows like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night Starring Seth Meyers.

Additionally, the ad-free plan allows you to download your favorite content for offline viewing and livestream your local NBC station and NBC NFL games. Peacock is available on Google devices like Chromecast, Android phones, Apple devices like Apple TV and iPhone, as well as gaming