Microsoft announced plans to buy out Activision Blizzard in January last year. The $68.7 billion deal is now under the UK Competition and Markets Authority’s lens. In a recent response to the investigating agency, Microsoft mentioned Call of Duty: Mobile (COD:M) will be phased out gradually, specifically outside China, when Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile breaks onto the scene.

Activision Blizzard has since reiterated its commitment to COD:M (via Eurogamer). The company claims there’s a robust roadmap of fresh in-game content ready for the game, implying Activision is in it for the long run, which is why it's easily one of Android's best first-person shooters. Interested players can still register for Warzone Mobile on the Play Store, and players in some regions already have early access.

Although the Warzone Mobile title is a cohesive part of the Call of Duty franchise, Microsoft's statement could deter COD:M players from making in-app purchases to level up their characters, buy weapon skins, or open prizes called crates. Reduced in-game spending would affect the developer's bottom line financially. The claim alleging impending deprecation could also dishearten long-invested players who've genuinely enjoyed the game over the last few years.

Judging by the popularity of Warzone on PC, the Android release of Warzone Mobile expected sometime this year should be worth the wait. However, Activision's statement didn't mention any timeframes for the launch of Warzone Mobile, so we currently have no clue when Call of Duty: Mobile could shut down.