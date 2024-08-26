You have more than one option for activating a SIM. There's the traditional physical card that you insert into your favorite SIM-capable phone and the newer digital eSIM activated through your service provider. How you activate a new version of either option differs from company to company. Here's what you'll do when you're ready to activate a Cricket SIM.

Activate a new SIM card with Cricket

According to Cricket's website, if you order your service online, you'll use the same avenue to activate your new SIM.

If you have a physical SIM card, insert it into your device before you activate your service. Find your order number and phone number through your emailed order confirmation or the provided packing slip. Enter the information at cricketwireless.com/activate. You must also enter your Cricket account PIN.

New customers can create this four-digit code when opening an account. Existing customers who forgot their PIN can contact customer support to reset it.

How to insert your SIM card

Turn off your device and find your card slot. You must remove your smartphone's back panel and battery to reveal the SIM card slot. iPhones have a slide-out tray on the top or side of the device, depending on the version.

The final step is to insert your card, which differs depending on whether you have a new Cricket phone or bring your own device.

If you have a device from Cricket, locate the missing corner of the slot for your SIM card and match it with the missing slot on the physical card. Carefully insert it.

If you bring your own device, figure out which size SIM card you need and pop out the correct one before inserting it into your device.

What to do if you get an error message

Switch off your device and remove the SIM card. Ensure the card says Cricket. Examine the SIM for damage and wipe it with a soft cloth. Put the SIM into the device and turn it on. If these steps don't work, speak with a customer service representative.

What to know when activating multiple lines

New customers who order more than one line can activate them at the same time. When completing the activation process online, you can use any phone number (along with the account number) to complete the process. If you purchased a phone and smartwatch, set up your phone first. Instructions for the watch are available in the device's box.

What you need to know about device compatibility

Make sure your device is compatible with Cricket's network and is carrier unlocked. You can check compatibility by looking up your device's 15-digit IMEI number on Cricket's website. Each device has its own IMEI number. To find this number on an iPhone, go to Settings > General > About. On an Android, go to Settings > About Phone > Status.

A simple way to check if your device is unlocked is to insert a borrowed SIM card for a provider other than the carrier from which you bought your device. If you can make calls, the device is likely to be unlocked. If your device is SIM-locked, contact the carrier from which you got the device.

All about eSIMS

Cricket's network supports a range of Apple and Android devices for this type of SIM. How you activate your eSIM can differ as it depends on the phone.

Only iPhones with eSIM capability can be activated online. This includes if you purchased the device from Cricket or brought your own. Your device must have iOS software version 16.0.2 to activate an eSIM. According to Cricket's website, you don't need the latest iOS version to use an eSIM. Visit cricketwireless.com/activate to activate and follow the steps.

To activate an eSIM on an Android device, visit a retail location. Unlike iPhones, your Android device must have the latest software to activate an eSIM.

Activate Cricket SIMs not purchased from the service provider

Cricket sells its SIM cards through several retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and Target. To activate one of these SIMs online, you'll need a payment method, your account PIN, and access to your wireless bill from your current provider to transfer your number. Here's what to do when it's time to activate it:

Go to cricketwireless.com/join. Select if you're a new customer or an existing one. Verify the ICCID and IMEI numbers. The ICCID is a serial number (up to 22 numbers) that identifies a SIM card. The number is printed on the card that comes with the SIM card and on the original packaging. You'll find the 15-digit IMEI number in your phone settings (under about phone). Pick your plan, features, and phone number. Review your cart. Create an account or verify one if you're an existing customer. Enter your payment information. Transfer your wireless number if you're moving from another provider and want to keep the same number. Select Place Order. Insert the SIM card into your device. On the receipt, select Activate. Make sure your SIM is in your device before you do this.

Keep your number

Activating a SIM with Cricket if you're a new customer doesn't mean you need a new number. If you're switching providers, keep your old phone number by porting it. Like all providers, keep your old line active before transferring your number to Cricket. According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the process shouldn't take more than one day to complete when porting a single line.