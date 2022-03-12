A new version of Action Launcher is rolling out today, and it includes a feature that might sound small: Transition home animations. This is actually a big deal for power users who've been putting up with jittery home animation ever since Google moved to gestures and screwed up custom launchers. The new adjustable animations are buttery smooth, and there's a raft of other tweaks and improvements in Action Launcher v49.

Here's the full changelog for the new update.

NEW: Vastly improved transition animations when returning to Action Launcher from other apps.

NEW: Customize transition animations via "Settings ➡️ Animation & appearance ➡️ Transition home animation".

NEW: Adaptive icon pack support!

NEW: Updated app icon.

NEW: Added 2022 Supporter Pack. Includes 9 gorgeous wallpapers available from the wallpaper picker.

NEW: Brave Search support.

NEW: Update appearance of bundled Calendar icons.

NEW: Add Google Lens to trigger picker and Quickbar presets.

NEW: Add dedicated "Animation & appearance" settings page.

NEW: If the app disconnects from the Discover feed, automatically reconnect. Note: requires a manual update to Action Launcher Plugin v4.0.

IMPROVEMENT: Polish settings.

IMPROVEMENT: Widget stack shows most recently displayed widget upon app reload.

IMPROVEMENT: Remove navigation bar tint from All Apps drawer.

IMPROVEMENT: Increase search bar height to match the times.

IMPROVEMENT: "Screen edge shadow" is now disabled by default. Change via "Settings ➡️ Animation & appearance ➡️ Screen edge shadow".

FIX: Icon pack fallback icons displaying incorrectly.

FIX: Fix visual glitch when pressing Home to exit settings when using gesture navigation.

FIX: Re-populate Quickbar in the event it is inadvertently erased.

FIX: Crash some folks had attempting to access Quickbar settings.

FIX: Crash some folks had attempting to trigger a device backup.

FIX: Radio button displaying over the top of icon previews in icon indicator/unread settings.

If you use your phone a lot, you probably look at the home animation hundreds of times per day. It's a bummer when anything you see that much looks bad. In Action Launcher v49, you can choose between four different animations, none of which will be glitchy with gesture nav. You can also control when the animation plays, how fast it goes, and even how much it bounces.

The new version also makes changes to icons, adding support for adaptive icon packs, daily calendar icons, and a new icon for the app itself (see top). If you want to spruce up your home screen even more, there are new wallpapers in the app for supporters. You have to make an additional in-app purchase to become a 2022 supporter, though. The new version is rolling out in the Play Store today.

