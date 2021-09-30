You can buy some pretty flashy earbuds these days, but sometimes, all you really want is something reliable. Forget translucent casing, wireless charging, or “gaming” modes — sound quality, comfort, and battery life is all that matters. If that sounds like you, Beats new Studio Buds might be the perfect fit — and they’re marked down at Woot to just $110 through the end of the day.

We gave the Studio Buds a solid review back in July, thanks to their excellent sound quality and decent active noise canceling. Some missing features — including wireless charging and on-bud volume control — stopped us from giving it a higher rating at its $150 price tag, but we specifically noted that, on sale, these would be a great option. At $110, the Studio Buds are a much more compelling offer — and as inspected refurbished products, you won't have to deal with cosmetic or functional damage. You don’t have to worry about the Apple of it all, either — these work great with Android devices and charge over USB-C.

Unfortunately, only the black pair is currently in stock, so you won’t be able to pick up the flashy red color if that’s your vibe. Still, this is a great price for ANC-equipped buds, whether you’re shopping for yourself or buying an early Christmas gift for someone else. This deal ends today, so if you’re interested, hit up the link below.

Buy: Woot

