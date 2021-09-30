You can buy some pretty flashy earbuds these days, but sometimes, all you really want is something reliable. Forget translucent casing, wireless charging, or “gaming” modes — sound quality, comfort, and battery life is all that matters. If that sounds like you, Beats new Studio Buds might be the perfect fit — and they’re marked down at Woot to just $110 through the end of the day.

We gave the Studio Buds a solid review back in July, thanks to their excellent sound quality and decent active noise canceling. Some missing features — including wireless charging and on-bud volume control — stopped us from giving it a higher rating at its $150 price tag, but we specifically noted that, on sale, these would be a great option. At $110, the Studio Buds are a much more compelling offer — and as inspected refurbished products, you won't have to deal with cosmetic or functional damage. You don’t have to worry about the Apple of it all, either — these work great with Android devices and charge over USB-C.

Screenshot 2021-09-30 140256

Unfortunately, only the black pair is currently in stock, so you won’t be able to pick up the flashy red color if that’s your vibe. Still, this is a great price for ANC-equipped buds, whether you’re shopping for yourself or buying an early Christmas gift for someone else. This deal ends today, so if you’re interested, hit up the link below.

Buy: Woot

Your Google Photos Memories will soon show up on your Nest Hub

A window to the past, today

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Will Sattelberg (611 Articles Published)

Will has been an Android enthusiast since he got his first smartphone in 2011. He loves watching movies, has a never-ending backlog of video games, and produces a comedy podcast in his spare time. He lives in Buffalo, NY and is willing to give you chicken wing recommendations at any time. Just ask.

More From Will Sattelberg