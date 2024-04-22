Summary Acer's trade-in program offers discounts for recycling e-waste and purchasing environmentally friendly products.

Acer is a well-known and respected name among those who follow the Chromebook market closely. Despite the lack of solid options in the Chromebook segment, Acer has brought some great products to the market, undermining the sentiment that Chromebooks are too underpowered to get the job done. The brand is now launching a trade-in program to reinforce its commitment to reducing e-waste and keeping plastic from the oceans.

On April 22, Acer launched its new trade-in program and announced a significant step forward in its partnership with the social enterprise Plastic Bank. This initiative, coinciding with Earth Day 2024, is set to make a substantial environmental impact. Both firms have committed to removing at least 50 tons of plastic waste from the environment in 2024, equivalent to over 2.5 million plastic bottles.

Acer says program members will be expected to hand in their gathered plastic waste to Plastic Bank branches in their regions to receive rewards, including money, social benefits, meal vouchers, and more.

The Acer trade-in program saves you a sum of money on your next purchase

Source: Acer

In addition to this program, Acer has pledged to include 20–30% Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) plastic content in computers and displays by 2025 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Other global OEMs also have similar plans in place. Meanwhile, there is much uncertainty around these firms' commitment to their actual plans and their ability to go carbon-neutral by 2050.

Participating in Acer's trade-in program not only contributes to environmental sustainability but also offers tangible benefits. Customers can receive up to $100 off on their next Acer Store purchase by trading in laptops of any brand for recycling. This discount also applies to Acer's environmentally friendly Vero products, which are made with a significant amount of recycled plastic.

Additionally, Acer offers a $50 discount on purchases between $350 and $749, or the aforementioned $100 discount on purchases of more than $750. It's worth noting that the discounts are only valid in the US and apply to non-discounted products starting at $350.

While the Acer trade-in program might not seem incentive enough, it's still better than nothing and can save you some money for your next gadget purchase.