After announcing its entry into the handheld gaming PC market with the Nitro Blaze 7 back in September 2024, Acer is now expanding its catalog in the category by unveiling two new and bigger handhelds.

Named the Acer Blaze 8 and Blaze 11, the two new handhelds feel like Acer took the original Blaze 7, gave it some polishing touches, slapped on a bigger and somewhat better display, and is now offering it to users who prioritize gaming on larger displays.

The two new handhelds aren't weak by any means. They're clearly built as portable powerhouses that aim to deliver a premium handheld gaming experience, complete with impressive specs in such a small form factor. However, as mentioned above, the two new devices aren't fundamentally any different from the Blaze 7, barring some specs. Here's a brief breakdown:

Device Nitro Blaze 7 Nitro Blaze 8 Nitro Blaze 11 Display 7-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS Display, 144 Hz, 500 nits 8.8-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS Display, 144 Hz 10.95" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS Display, 120 Hz, 500 nits Processor AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS (8-Core, 16-threads, 24 MB cache, up to 5.1 GHz max boost) AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS (8-Core, 16-threads, 24 MB cache, up to 5.1 GHz max boost) AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS (8-Core, 16-threads, 24 MB cache, up to 5.1 GHz max boost) GPU AMD Radeon 780M (Up to 2.7 GHz, AMD RDNA 3 12 CUs) AMD Radeon 780M (Up to 2.7 GHz, AMD RDNA 3 12 CUs) AMD Radeon 780M (Up to 2.7 GHz, AMD RDNA 3 12 CUs) Memory 16GB LPDDR5x SDRAM, 7500 MT/s (onboard) 16 GB LPDDR5X SDRAM, 7500 MT/s (onboard) 16 GB LPDDR5X SDRAM, 7500 MT/s (onboard) Storage Up to 2 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 Gen 4 SSD Up to 2 TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Up to 2 TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Battery 50.04 Wh Li-Polymer battery 55 Wh Li-Polymer battery 55 Wh Li-Polymer battery Charging 65 W Type-C AC Adapter 65 W Type-C AC Adapter 100W Type-C AC Adapter

Available in Q2, starting at $900

Source: Acer

What's special about the new releases is that, similar to the Legion Go or the Nintendo Switch, the Blaze 11 (only) has detachable controllers, allowing for "solo and connected play," alongside a dedicated built-in stand that can be used while gaming or for video calls via the device's front-facing camera. Scouring Acer's website for specs about the camera bore no results. The new devices also appear to include back buttons, which the original Blaze 7 lacked. For clarity, Acer hasn't explicitly mentioned that the devices offer back buttons. However, images clearly show their presence on the new devices.

Also worth noting is that the new models feature more ports than their predecessor. For reference, the Nitro Blaze 7 offers only 2 USB 4 (Type-C @ 40 Gbps) ports and a Micro SD Card slot. Both new models, on the other hand, offer a wider variety, complete with 1 USB 4 (Type-C @40 Gbps), 1 USB 3.2 (Type-C), and 1 USB 3.2 (Type-A) ports, alongside a Micro SD card slot. Other connectivity options, including support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, remain the same.

Source: Acer

The Acer Nitro Blaze 8 and Blaze 11 will be available in the US sometime in Q2, 2025 for $900 and $1,100, respectively. This isn't necessarily a buy, especially if you already own superior handhelds like the $800 Asus ROG Ally X. However, if you're looking to enter the handheld market, or looking to elevate your portable gaming experience, primarily by opting for a screen-size bump, keeping the Blaze 8 and Blaze 11 on your radar might be worth it.