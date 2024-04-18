Summary Acer introduces new top-tier Chromebook 514 with Intel i3-N305 processor and 8GB RAM for $400.

New model CB514-4H/T has faster processor & better graphics, maintaining affordability for budget users.

High-end Chromebooks at low prices democratize computing, offering powerful options for all users.

When it comes to Chromebooks, there aren't as many options out there as there are for Windows laptops. Thankfully, for those of us who find value in the Chromebook ecosystem, the OEMs making the machines we love are pretty reliable about putting out suitable hardware at affordable prices, and there are lots of good choices. Even with the plethora of awesome Chromebooks out there, there's always cause for celebration when we hear a new high-end model is coming out, and that's just what Acer is giving us.

Announced this morning, Acer is giving us a new 514 with top-tier Chromebook Plus specs. Acer estimates it'll show up at your local Costco as early as next week, and it will have a wider release in the first week of May.

What’s under the hood

The new 514 will be powered by an Intel i3-N305 processor, which offers eight cores and clocks in at 3.8GHz. The processing power will be supported by 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. We don’t have concrete specs on the battery, but Acer promises 11 hours of all-day use. In addition to all of that, it will also ship with 512GB of SSD storage space and, of course, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, all for the very reasonable price of $400.

Acer’s new Chromebook Plus is well-equipped on the outside as well. It packs a 14-inch, 1920x1080, 300-nit display, 1080p webcam (with a physical shutter for privacy), dual speakers, and dual microphones. On the sides, it includes two USB-C ports that can also be used for charging, two USB 3.2 ports, a MicroSD card reader, a headset jack, and a Kensington lock port.

Where the new 514 fits in the Acer line-up

This isn’t Acer’s first Chromebook Plus–certified 514. In fact, if you ignore the enterprise models, it has three 514 configurations on its site right now (all are the previous model, CB514-3H/T). The new model is the CB514-4H/T, and the most noticeable difference on the outside is the slightly reduced resolution on the screen (1920x1200 vs. 1920x1080). The new 514’s processor has twice as many cores and runs faster (2.4GHz vs 3.8GHz), but the internal memory is the same on both models. The processor upgrade also comes with a change in graphics processor from Radeon to Intel UHD.

Currently, the 514 is sort of the “budget” Chromebook Plus in Acer’s arsenal, so it’s nice to see it loaded with good numbers. Looking at the current 514 configurations, we can guess what some of the future configurations will look like as well. We wouldn’t be shocked to see a budget version of this come out with 128GB of storage and no touchscreen for around $300. We also wouldn’t be shocked to see a $500+ version with 16GB of RAM (the i3-N305 can support it).

More Chromebooks please

We’re always happy to see more high-end Chromebooks become available. They have a reputation for being underpowered, so it’s good to see powerful machines coming out at relatively low prices, democratizing the computing world. And if you’ve been wondering what all this talk about Chromebook Plus is, we’ve got you covered with an explainer.