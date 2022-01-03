You may have just gotten done celebrating the holidays, and are still recovering from New Year's, but for real tech aficionados, the time to celebrate is only now getting started, as we begin covering CES 2022 in Las Vegas. The next few days are going to be chock-full with new announcements, products, and surprises, and as we get ready to see what that all has to offer, Acer is getting us started with three new additions to its Chromebook lineup.

We're looking at three similarly named new laptops here: the Acer Chromebook 315, the 314, and the Spin 513. Let's check out what each has to offer, beginning with the 513.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513

The Chromebook Spin 513 is our highest-end model here, built around a 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 display in a productivity-friendly 3:2 aspect. It's powered by an eight-core MediaTek Kompanio 1380 SoC, has 8GB of dual-channel LPDDR4X RAM, and will be available with storage options ranging from 32GB to 128GB. Acer claims users can expect up to 10 hours of battery life on a charge, and staying mobile is helped out by a light 2.84lb build. Sales get started in the US this June, with pricing starting at $600.

Acer Chromebook 315

If you're a fan of slightly larger screens, Acer's got its Chromebook 315. Resolution's a little lower here at just 1080p, but we've got a 16:9 widescreen 15.6-inch panel, all ready for media consumption. Again you've got some configuration options here, including Celeron or Pentium processors, and 64GB or 128GB of storage. If you're working with a lot of data you'll appreciate the full numpad on the keyboard, and there's also the option to upgrade the screen to touch input. That 10-hour battery claim resurfaces, but this is also a bit heavier of a Chromebook, tipping the scales at 3.53lb. Acer opens sales later this month, starting at just $300.

Acer Chromebook 314

Finally there's the Chromebook 314, another budget-friendly option. This one's a 14-inch model, with another 1080p widescreen panel (and optional multi-touch). Just like the 315, Acer offers a choice of Celereon or Pentium chips, and storage capacities starting at 64GB. 10 hours of battery life is back on the table, and there's a particular emphasis here on what students might be able to get out of the Chromebook, with Acer emphasizing webcam performance. US sales open in June, with prices as low as $300.

We're just getting started with CES 2022 coverage, so stay with Android Police to make sure you don't miss any of this week's tech debuts.

