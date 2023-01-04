Acer made a splash in the smart speaker game when it launched the Google Assistant-enabled Halo in 2020. It offered a few distinct perks that set it apart from many of the best smart speakers, including an RGB-lit base, DTS sound, and an LED dot display. The Acer Halo aimed to add a colorful option to an otherwise bland market that only sees incremental updates each year, and Acer hopes to continue that goal with a new iteration of the speaker. The Halo Spring is the company's latest Google Assistant smart speaker, carrying the standout features of its predecessor with a few improvements.

Like the previous model, the Halo Spring looks like an oil diffuser, but it’s really a smart speaker with a few gimmicks you won’t find in other brands like Google’s Nest Audio or Amazon’s Echo Dot. And it’s easy to see what stands out about this speaker; it features DTS sound, which promises a cinematic sound. When combined with an internal subwoofer, you get 360-degree surround sound. The speaker also supports Bluetooth 5.2, meaning it can connect to other Halo Swing units or third-party speakers for a more immersive experience.

For more pumped-up party vibes to fill the room, the speaker retains the RGB-lit base that pulses and changes lighting patterns depending on the music playing. Compared to the previous version, the new model’s RGB base is now more practical as it signals when Google Assistant listens for voice commands. This means the four-color dots on the Acer Halo’s facade, which previously served that purpose, are gone.

There's still an LED light on the front of the speaker's fabric cover. The dot display provides visual information like time, weather, email, calendar, reminders, or messages. As promised, you can also personalize the message or image that appears on the display using the Acer Halo app. You can even customize it with your own artwork.

Acer promises 10 hours of playback with the speaker, though your mileage may vary. The Halo Spring is also built to withstand water splashes if you like to party by the pool, thanks to its IPX5-rated water resistance rating. The price has not yet been revealed, but if you're interested in smart speakers but find Google and Amazon's current offerings lacking, Acer's new offering may be right up your alley.