The Chromebox CXI5 is the latest mini desktop PC from Acer running ChromeOS. I've had some subpar experiences with ChromeOS, so I was excited to try out the CXI5 and see if things had improved. Well, the CXI5 didn't fail to impress! First off, the little box offers a premium design with a sleek and modern look that will fit on any desk. It also comes complete with plenty of ports, so you can easily connect multiple accessories without needing to purchase a dock.

The software features are flexible, and you can do quite a bit with ChromeOS in 2023, such as installing Android and even Linux apps. When it comes to everyday tasks, this Chromebox delivers, making it great for typical home use and office work. The CXI5 offers reliable performance, good looks, and an affordable price tag. But can this compact PC running ChromeOS really replace a traditional desktop tower? Let's find out!

Acer Chromebox CXI5 Editor's choice 9 / 10 The Acer CXI5 Chromebox delivers impressive performance in a compact and affordable package. This mini desktop PC provides excellent value with its fast speeds, smooth casual gaming capabilities, and solid features, including Linux app support. Brand Acer Operating System ChromeOS CPU Celeron 7305 / i3-1215U / i5-1235U / i7-1270P Memory 4GB / 8GB / 16GB Storage 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB Ports 2 x HDMI 2.1 / 1 x DisplayPort / 1 USB-C / 1 x Audio line in and out USB Ports 4 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Networking 802.11ax Wireless LAN, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Included Accessories Vertical stand, VESA mounting kit Dimension 1.4" (H) x 7.3" (W) x 7.3" (D) Weight 2.2lbs Price from $350 Pros Premium build quality

Plenty of ports

Linux app support

Strong performance for most needs

Various gaming options Cons Low storage capacity

Inconvenient account switching

External audio quirks

Can't handle demanding games $360 at Amazon $385 at Newegg (Celeron) $600 at Newegg (Core i5)

Price & availability

From Celeron to and i7, there is no shortage of choice

The CXI5 is available in a range of models, with the Core i3 version we're reviewing today costing between $515 and $530, depending on where you buy it. If you're on a budget, there's a Celeron model with lower specs available for as little as $350. On the other hand, if you need more power, you can configure the CXI5 up to an i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, which will set you back around $925.

While all models are listed on the Acer website, you'll be directed to either Newegg, CDW, or Connection to purchase the Chromeboxes directly. You can also find the Intel Celeron and Core i3 models on Amazon.

Design

There's no mistaking that this is a modern Chromebox

The CXI5 looks and feels durable and well-made right out of the box. The gray aluminum case offers air vents on the front and sides, along with the slightly rounded corners, for aesthetic value. Everything ties together for a modern look.

In the box, you'll find the Chromebox, a power adapter, a vertical stand, and a VESA adapter. At just 2.2 pounds, the CXI5 is incredibly portable and lightweight compared to a mid-sized tower. The stand and adapter include screws for standing the CXI5 on your desk or mounting it to the back of a VESA-supported monitor. Both options ensure that the CXI5 is secure and takes up as little space on your desk as possible.

Connectivity is well covered, with multiple ports on both the front and back of the device. You won't have any issues hooking up numerous displays or accessories. On the back, you'll find two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort, one USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and an Ethernet jack for hardwiring.

On the front, there are two more USB-A ports, another USB-C port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. I especially appreciate the two USB ports up front; they're ideal for connecting wireless peripherals like a keyboard and mouse dongle for better reception.

Software

Good 'ol reliable ChromeOS

It's a delight that booting up ChromeOS takes only a few seconds; you're presented with a clean, minimal desktop where you can get straight to work. The only downside is that ChromeOS uses about a third of the available storage space upon setup, so if you're planning on working with a lot of files, you may need an external hard drive or increased cloud storage. Luckily, Google One is a convenient and accessible choice for Chrome OS users. Plus, if you're eligible, you can get 100GB for free with your CXI5 purchase.

One of my favorite things about ChromeOS is that it strikes a nice balance between simplicity and capability. It's secure, snappy, and easy to use, yet you can also enable advanced features like Linux app support to unlock its full potential, thanks to developer mode.

Once enabled, installing Linux apps via deb packages or using the terminal is painless, and they integrate seamlessly with ChromeOS. As you can imagine, Linux significantly boosts the CXI5's capabilities. Within minutes, I had full-featured apps like Slack, GIMP, and an alternative web browser running flawlessly.

The ability to install Android apps from the Google Play Store also adds tons of options for mobile games, creativity tools, and utilities. Keep in mind, though, that these are mobile apps, so many of them only offer partial functionality. Additionally, Android apps like Twitch can be buggy since they aren't designed for computers. This is why the ability to install Linux desktop apps is such a great advantage.

Of course, with any system, there are some downsides. For one, it's slightly annoying and inconvenient that you have to fully sign out of an account to switch Google profiles rather than just using Chrome's built-in profile switcher (which is nowhere to be found on ChromeOS). Luckily, all users share the essential system settings. Personalized settings, like profile pictures and bookmarks, are specific to each person.

Another quirk I found is that the audio volume was extremely low when using an external speaker plugged into my monitor (my usual setup, which works fine with my laptop). However, everything was good once I plugged it into the CXI5's headphone jack. It was an easy fix, but worth noting.

Hardware & performance

From work to gaming, rest assured the hardware gets it done

The Core i3 unit brings solid mid-range components, including an Intel Core i3-1215U processor for everyday tasks and multitasking. For graphics, it relies on Intel's integrated UHD graphics, which is excellent for handling web browsing, chatting, word processing, and video playback. However, it isn't suitable for demanding gaming or heavy video editing workloads. The memory and storage are relatively standard: 8GB of DDR4 RAM to support moderate multitasking and a 128GB NVMe SSD for fast boot-up times and app launches.

The CXI5 feels quick and responsive when using everyday multitasking workflows, thanks to its 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM. Even heavier loads with many Chrome tabs, a Linux app, and a few Android apps running didn't slow it down. I never encountered any hiccups or sluggishness, which was surprising considering my past experiences with the OS.

The UHD graphics handle streaming media like Twitch and Netflix with aplomb, and light image editing worked without issue. Overall, the CXI5's performance meets the needs of general home and office use with ease. As long as your workload doesn't require heavy lifting in areas like video editing, intensive gaming, etc., the I3 in the CXI5 has you covered.

Casual gaming is also solid on the CXI5 thanks to Android app support and cloud gaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna. If you're up for a challenge, you can even install Steam on it. Seeing your favorite Android games on a widescreen monitor is particularly satisfying. Plus, being mobile games, they aren't too taxing on the hardware.

Close

Almost all the games I tested on various platforms ran exceptionally well. However, you still have to watch out for resource-hungry games that push the i3 to its limit, which you'll surely find on Steam.

As for game streaming, it still offers some limitations, but you can easily pair a supported controller via Bluetooth, such as an Xbox, SteelSeries, or Luna controller, and you'll have a capable little gaming box.

Competition

Competition is tight, good news for consumers

The CXI5 is up against some stiff competition, such as the ASUS Chromebox 5 and the Lenovo ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox Enterprise. The ASUS Chromebox 5 offers a lot of similarities to the CXI5, including the price, which is $515. It also has an assortment of budget-friendly CPU options, from the Intel Celeron to the Intel Core i7. Both the CIX5 and the ASUS Chromebox 5 run ChromeOS for fast boot times and easy integration with Google services.

They're also both powered by 12th-generation Intel processors, but the ASUS Chromebox 5 has a slight edge in terms of performance, with its Core i3-1220P processor being 1.97x faster than the CXI5's Core i3-1215U processor (as proven by Versus).

The ASUS Chromebox 5 supports up to 32GB of RAM instead of 16GB, like the CXI5. In terms of ports, the CXI5 has the advantage of an extra USB-A port and a DisplayPort 1.4. However, the ASUS Chromebox 5 features a Thunderbolt 4 port, providing versatility and enabling connection to external displays, devices, and docks.

The Lenovo ThinkCentre M60q is also a Chromebox, and it similarly offers a 12th-generation Intel i3-1215U processor. However, it's priced much higher, at almost $700. The design is very similar to the CXI5 and also includes a vertical stand.

The ThinkCentre M60q also includes an impressive selection of ports, with five USB-A ports, one USB-C port with DisplayPort support, one HDMI 2.0 port, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, an Ethernet jack, a headphone jack, and a Kensington Security Slot.

Alternatives like the ASUS Chromebox 5 or Lenovo ThinkCentre M60q are worthy contenders. However, the CXI5 holds its own against them with its affordable price tag, visually appealing design, generous port quantity, handy vertical stand and VESA mount, and small footprint. It really hits that sweet spot.

Should you buy it?

If you love Google and use all or most of its services, then purchasing a Chromebox is a no-brainer, as it combines all of them perfectly. However, the CXI5 isn't just for Google fans. If you need a device for everyday tasks such as web browsing, media streaming, social media, school work, shopping, or working from home, it's an excellent choice. It delivers exceptional value, flexibility, design, and performance.

Even if you'd like to do more intense work like graphic design, video editing, or simply enjoy intense gaming, there are more options with the i5 and i7 models. Although pricier, these models offer more power and storage. Just be sure to research the available Android and Linux apps to ensure they cover your needs before taking the plunge.

The CXI5 can easily replace a traditional desktop tower; it's more than capable. I wouldn't think twice about using it as my primary home or work computer, which is precisely what I've been doing all week.