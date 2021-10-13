Hot off the heels of its "Big Chungus" Chromebook update, Acer is pushing out more books of Chrome for the fall season... well, at least in Europe — North America will be lucky to see some of these in time for Christmas.

The Chromebook Spin 314 is the entry-level offering of the group, coming with a 14" display at either 768p or 1080p that can be placed in nearly any orientation from its hinge. For horsepower, customers will be able to pick from Intel Celeron N4500/N5100 or Pentium Silver N6000 processors, LPDDR4X RAM of up to 8GB, and storage of up to 128GB (expandable by microSD). Stocked with stereo speakers, dual mics, DTS audio, 2x2 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi 6, USB 3.2 ports (one Type-C, two Type-A), an HDMI port, and a 10-hour battery, this 3.4-lb. laptop will be available in Europe this month from €449 and in North America next month for $500 and up.

Taking a step further, the Chromebook 514 is somewhat of a black sheep in the lineup as it comes with MediaTek's new octa-core Kompanio 828 CPU — touted to fast charge to 50% in 30 minutes and deliver up to 15 hours of mixed use. It comes with a 14" 1080p display (touch optional) with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (plus microSD). Other amenities include a Corning Gorilla Glass-protected trackpad, a backlit keyboard, multiple Type-C ports, and Wi-Fi 6. EMEA regions will see the 514 next month starting at €399 while North America will get it in December for $400.

Inching even higher, we've got the Chromebook 515 (also available in our favorite flavor of Enterprise), equipped with the full range of 11th-gen Intel Core processors — though the base model will feature a Pentium Gold 7505 — and raised memory ceilings of up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe internal storage. There are three tiers of display (plain LCD, IPS, and touch-enabled), but they're all 15.6" at 1080p. The feature package includes a webcam shutter, two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, and a MIL-STD 810H rating for durability. In EMEA areas, the 515 is available this month with the standard version starting from €499 and the Chromebook Enterprise 515 going for at least €799. In North America, only the enterprise version will become available beginning in January for $650.

At the top of the pile, we've got the Chromebook Spin 514 and its enterprise variant. The 14" 1080p IPS display comes with touch support standard with a screen-to-bezel ratio of 84%. Much of the Chromebook 515's spec sheet is shared with this one (minus the Pentium Gold 7505 CPU option), including the MIL-STD 810H rating and dual Type-C ports. The one upgrade you might or might not care about here may be the FHD-quality webcam. Once again, EMEA regions will get first draw this month with the Spin 514 starting at €799 and €1,049 for the enterprise version. The Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 will arrive first to North America in December from $900 before general models go out in January for $700 and up.

