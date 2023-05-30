Quick answer: Yes, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 comes with an included stylus, and the touch display is also compatible with any USI stylus pen.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is deservedly considered one of the best Chromebooks in large part due to its versatility, much of which is a result of its excellent, colorful, and highly responsive touch screen. Naturally, a touchscreen this elegant shines even more with an input device, and, at this price point, users can reasonably expect a best-in-class stylus as a pack-in. A good stylus adds precision and inking potential, transforming a good all-in-one experience into a great one. It also justifies the Chromebook Spin 714’s hybrid role, particularly for artists and designers. Acer offers a high-quality quick-charging pen that delivers 4,096 pressure sensitivity levels for precise inking.

Does Acer Chromebook Spin 714 come with a stylus?

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 includes a garaged stylus. It’s a USI (Universal Stylus Initiative) stylus, meaning it complies with the open standard devised by an industry group to promote interoperability and universal compatibility among stylus pens and devices. When not in use, it tucks away in a handy slot for easy storage. Unlike many Chromebooks or other devices with magnetized stylus pens, you'll never have to worry about the Spin 714’s coming loose because of weak magnets or because you brushed the Chromebook against another surface.

What features does the Acer Chromebook Spin 714’s stylus include?

On top of the aforementioned quick charging functionality and 4,096 pressure sensitivity levels, the included stylus has many useful features. Because it’s a USI device, the stylus is capable of two-way communication with the Chromebook, so it’s possible to update settings on the stylus that are saved on the device or load settings saved on the stylus itself. You can also start using it right out of the box with no additional steps because there’s no onerous pairing involved with a USI pen.

While it’s a premium-priced Chromebook, the Spin 714’s inclusion of a great stylus is a definite value add. Not only is the stylus a great, precise pen, but it also comes in a dedicated silo for convenient storage. Even if you do manage to lose (or damage) it, the Spin 714’s USI compatibility means you can replace it with many options on the market.

Are other stylus pens compatible with the Acer Chromebook Spin 714?

The Spin 714 supports the USI protocol, which means that any USI-certified stylus should work without issues. While the built-in stylus is USI 1.0, if you're buying a separate USI stylus for the Spin 714, Acer says you should get USI 2.0 stylus pens rather than 1.0. If you prefer an alternate pen because of how it fits in your hand or require a replacement because you lost the original, any of the best stylus pens for Chromebook will suit your needs. However, just be aware that they may not fit into the Spin’s special stylus storage slot.

Is the Acer Chromebook Spin 714’s stylus compatible with other Chromebooks?

Because the Spin 714’s included stylus is USI compatible, it will work with any other Chromebook or touch device that supports the USI standard. To be clear, this doesn’t mean that it’s universally compatible with other devices with active stylus pens, like those that use Samsung’s S-Pen or the Apple Pencil.