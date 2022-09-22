Anyone who's looked at the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 already knows that it's one of the best Chrome OS 2-in-1s of the year. Acer wasted no time in refreshing its lineup, and earlier this summer it introduced us to the new Spin 714. All indications so far point to this one being every bit as powerful, convenient, and useful as its predecessor, and now you're already getting the chance to save big on it, with a $150 discount at Best Buy.

A large part of the Spin 714's appeal is that in a lot of ways, it's got the hardware you'd find from something like a more full-fledged Windows laptop. Its Core i5-1235U processor and 8GB of RAM would be no slouch running Windows 11, so the much less resource-intensive Chrome OS should really let this machine shine. And just like its predecessor and many popular laptops, the Spin 714 is Intel Evo certified, which promises great battery performance and connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4. In other words, if you're worried about a sluggish Chromebook experience, Acer's new flagship should readily dispel your fears.

Buy the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for $150 off

$580 at Best BuyWorried that's more laptop than you'll actually use? Granted, not everybody needs an uber-powerful Chromebook. If you just want something to browse the web, watch videos, or do a little word processing, an entry-level Chromebook should get you by just fine. For simple day-to-day tasks like those, something like the Lenovo Flex 3, currently at a 33% discount at Best Buy, could be a perfect budget-friendly Chromebook with just enough horsepower to reap the benefits of the ever-more-refined Chrome OS.

Buy the Lenovo Flex 3 for $60 off

$120 at Best Buy