Source: Acer Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) $540 $700 Save $160 A new entry to the Chromebook scene, Acer's refreshed 2023 version of the mighty Spin 714 is already $160 off at Best Buy right now. This is the only Chromebook I'd consider buying during Prime Day, especially as someone who is a regular Windows user. $540 at Best Buy

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and we're having a lot of fun combing through the mountains of deals to find the absolute best for you. If you were wondering if you should buy a Chromebook on Prime Day, we might just be able to point you in the direction of the perfect option.

Acer's refreshed Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) just launched a few short weeks ago, but it's already discounted at Best Buy. As a regular Windows user who only recently switched over to part-time Chromebook use, this is essentially the only model I'd consider buying.

Right now, we're only seeing this deal at Best Buy (hey, they can't all be Amazon), but for anyone interested this represents an outstanding price on one of the best Chromebooks on the market right now. Instead of the regular $700 that we were expecting to be paying for at least the foreseeable future, it's already down to $540. Just don't dawdle — we wouldn't be surprised to see this Chromebook return to its full price and remain there for some time following the sale.

Why should you buy the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023)?

Buying a new laptop is always exciting, but Prime Day and the sort of adjacent sales it inspires don't often offer discounts on brand-new hardware like this. The Acer Spin 714 is a massive exception, and it's indeed one of the best Prime Day Chromebook deals that we've so far seen.

The 2023 model is a refresh of the 2022 model that I've been using regularly. In my Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2022) review, I mentioned how it effectively warmed me up to ChromeOS after coming from years of Windows use. I noted how "I didn't expect to enjoy my time with the device nearly as much as I did," and that statement should sure hold true for the refreshed 2023 model.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2022)

Acer went mostly with a performance update, giving us a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor (CPU) with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. And considering how well the 2022 model performed in terms of raw power and battery life, the landscape here only looks better with these newer chips. ChromeOS will absolutely fly, and an upgrade to Wi-Fi 6E makes it even easier to connect with the cloud. I've mostly been using the 2022 model for streaming and browsing in the den and kitchen, but it easily has the power to handle a full workflow, especially with Intel's 13th Gen upgrades. It can even handle some relatively intensive Steam games thanks to the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.

A Chromebook is more than just what's inside, and this feels like any of Acer's high-end Windows laptops, with a durable convertible design and sleek lines. It feels just great when you pick it up, and the convertible versatility — now with an optional Acer USI stylus for inking — only adds to the package. The 14-inch touch display offers FHD+ resolution for a crisp picture, and its taller 16:10 aspect ratio adds just a bit of screen real estate for multitasking. The new Spin 714 Chromebook gets a camera upgrade as well, hitting 2K resolution for outstanding video conferencing quality — and to match, there are dual 2W top-firing speakers. Altogether, this is the best Acer Chromebook you can buy today.

Even existing Chromebook users out there who are maybe thinking about an upgrade should not sleep on this deal. In the same vein, Windows users like me who have been toying with the idea of making a switch (or simply adding an extra device) will love what the Spin 714 has to offer. It truly feels like a Windows laptop that's running ChromeOS — which in its own right keeps getting better all the time. It's hard to believe this deal could pop up again anytime soon, so absolutely do not wait if you're even remotely considering the new Spin 714.