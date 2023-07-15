Quick answer: No. While the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 comes with a suite of impressive features, it lacks a SIM slot that would allow it to support LTE or 5G.

Acer has produced an excellent Chromebook in the Spin 714, loaded with enough features and build quality to elevate it to one of the best Chromebooks available. It's versatile and relatively powerful compared to similar hardware, and a series of price reductions and frequent sales have significantly increased its appeal. With a lengthy list of features that make it a well-rounded multipurpose device, it's natural to wonder if, like other Acer Chromebooks, it also supports communication over 4G LTE or other standards via a SIM slot, which is how Acer's Chromebooks support mobile communication.

Does Acer Chromebook Spin 714 have LTE?

Unfortunately, one of Spin 714's blindspots is the lack of a SIM slot, so you cannot slap a card in and enable telecom support. This is a lousy flaw for an otherwise well-designed machine, as it means that you'll be unable to connect any time you're out of Wi-Fi range. It's an odd choice for a device whose primary ethos revolves around mobility.

What are some good Chromebook alternatives that support LTE?

What makes the lack of LTE support on the Spin 714 even more baffling is that previous versions did include it. The Spin 514 has optional 4G support and is an exceptionally thin, super portable Chromebook that mirrors a lot of the functionality of the following year's Spin 714. On the high end of performance, the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook provides LTE support, very impressive specs, and extras like a haptic touchpad and a 5MP camera.

If you're looking for something more affordable, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is a good low-end option available for a fraction of the price of many other Chromebooks, though you do sacrifice performance to hit that appealing price tag.

What are the Acer Chromebook Spin 714's connectivity options?

While mobile communication is a no-go with the Spin 714, it includes some other very modern connectivity options. For example, it supports the Wi-Fi 6E standard, which supports the speedy, still underutilized 6GHz band, low latency, and speedy wireless connections. So if you're in range of a Wi-Fi network, the Spin 714 should still perform very admirably. It also supports Bluetooth 5.2, which improves connection range and the transfer speed limit compared to previous protocols, making it easy to pair with other devices.

Whether or not the lack of LTE is a deal breaker for you will largely depend on how you intend to use Spin 714. If you're mainly going to be using it at home or the office — or anywhere with a solid, reliable internet connection — the lack of mobile communication probably won't trouble you very much. However, if you travel a great deal or work in a space without reliable wireless internet, having no LTE or 5G might be a significant factor, especially if you're not comfortable setting up your phone as a hotspot. If LTE isn't a huge deal, the Spin 714 is pretty easy to recommend, especially as the price steadily declines. On the other hand, if you think you'd miss the mobile communication option, the HP Elite Dragonfly or Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go might be a better choice.