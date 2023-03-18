Acer Chromebook Spin 714 $499 $729 Save $230 This Acer Chromebook usually sells out rather quickly, so you should make a move and place one in your cart as soon as possible. Now that one of our favorite Chromebooks on the market is available for a mere $500, $230 under its usual MSRP, the Spin 714 will be out of stock even faster than before. $499 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a powerful and stylish laptop, then the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is the perfect choice for you. The Spin 714 is one of the best Chromebooks you can get right now and its ultra-portable power definitely makes it the best Chromebook for students. Usually priced at $730, you can now save a whopping $230 on your purchase, pushing this one into your cart for a mere $500. Given the many benefits of this versatile laptop, this is an absolute bargain.

This spectacular deal is only available at Best Buy through March 20th, 2023, at 1 AM ET, so the clock's ticking!

Why you should get the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 now

First of all, we've got to tell you what you're getting for that fantastic price of $500, right? For starters, this is a 2-in-1 device, so you can open it up as a laptop or push that 360° hinge all the way and use it as a tablet whenever you want to. The Spin 714 features a 14-inch touch display with a 16:10 ratio and a 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution, so you definitely won't have issues streaming content or running apps. The Chromebook even comes with a handy stylus for those times when you need to doodle.

It's also worth noting that the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 features some pretty heavyweight specs: it comes with a 12th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM — which is more than enough for a Chromebook that you use for work or school — and 256GB of storage for all the apps and documents you'll be downloading.

This particular model has dipped a little lower than the $499 it's now available for — back during Black Friday, it was briefly priced at $479. However, it might be a long time yet before we see it dip down to these levels again, so we're not going to quibble over $20. Now's the best time to get it.

Remember that you only have until March 20th to place your order!