Source: Acer Acer Chromebook Spin 714 $529 $729 Save $200 The Acer Spin 714 is our top-rated Chromebook for a reason – it's downright impressive for the price. A premium machine built for speed and performance, it features a responsive 14-inch Full HD touch display that the included stylus can take full advantage of, and comes powered by a 12th Gen Intel i5 paired with 8GB RAM for incredible power for the price. At $200 off, this is by far the best Chromebook money can buy in this price range. $529 at Best Buy

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a laptop that has it all. It's powerful, stylish, and for the price, delivers an incredible price-to-performance value – and that's without the $200 discount this deal offers. The regular $730 price tag, however, can still be a bit out of budget for many. Give it to us at a discounted price of $530, though, and it's by far the best Chromebook for the money.

Why the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is worth your money

The Acer Spin 714 offers an impressive level of power for a 2-in-1 Chromebook, with a 12th Gen Intel i5 processor and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM paired together to deliver a fast and responsive machine. This makes it great for resource-intensive tasks such as photo editing, code development, or some light Linux gaming via Steam, especially since the latest model now features a 14-inch IPS touchscreen that sports a 16:10 aspect ratio. That jump from the standard 16:9 ratio not only offers more screen real estate to work with, it adds more versatility as both a standard laptop and tablet thanks to an increase in pixels – and the addition of a reliable stylus.

More often than not, the tablet mode of most Chromebooks tends to be a bit flaky. With the Acer Spin 714, however, the tablet mode actually works surprisingly well. The integrated stylus offers a precise way to take notes, edit photos, or even work on digital art, thanks to a staggering 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. This is basically a fancy way of saying the touch screen functionality and stylus work extremely well together and offers those who prefer to write notes rather than type them an accurate and efficient way to do so.

The stylus is a bit on the thinner side, however, but thanks to the Spin 714s USI compatibility, you can grab a different Chromebook stylus to use if the integrated option isn't quite comfortable enough.

The Spin 714 also features a Full HD built-in webcam, so video calls come through crystal clear thanks to the higher 1080p resolution it captures. Wi-Fi 6E support ensures this as well by providing strong wireless signal support and high bandwidth download/upload speeds wherever you plan to use it. This makes it a great choice as a Chromebook for students, since it offers such a reliable wireless connection no matter where you attend your online classes.

All of this discounted down to $530 makes it hard to recommend any other Chromebook at this price range, especially since the Acer Spin 714 does everything it's designed to so well. If you're shopping for a good Chromebook on sale, this is the machine you'll want to go with.