Chromebooks are so much more than basic budget laptops these days, and the Acer Spin 714 is the perfect example of that. With an Intel i5 processor, a gorgeous 14-inch touch display, and military-grade durability, it's got the hardware to measure up against full-blown Windows laptops. But premium Chromebooks have premium price tags, right? Not today, as Best Buy places the Spin 714 on sale for just $500.

The Acer Spin 713 earned the number-one spot in our 2022 roundup of the best Chromebooks, and the 714 looks well-equipped to continue that legacy. This is a hybrid machine built for power users, but its current price tag makes it a great option for anyone that doesn’t want to settle for a laptop that slows them down. The display bends around a full 360 degrees, making it easy to switch from tablet to laptop, and it comes with a stylus that quickly charges in the onboard dock.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 The Spin 714 is ready to continue in the powerful and dependable footsteps of its Acer Spin 713 predecessors. It's a steal at $500, with a bigger screen in a new shape, ready for your most demanding applications.

Buy Acer's Chromebook Spin 714 for $230 off

$500 at Best Buy

It's also notable that the 714 is Evo verified, meaning it’s passed Intel’s strict requirements for performance, reliability, and battery life. The 714 has a bright WUXGA (1920x1200) display, an Intel i5 processor (12th gen), 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. These are all major upgrades from the components you get on standard budget Chromebook — and there's no cheap plastic here, either. The display is covered with Gorilla Glass and the body is made of reinforced aluminum. The 714 is even rated against minor drops, rain and dust, making it the perfect companion for both the classroom and the jobsite.

Taken all together, there may not be a better bang for your buck out there right now in the Chromebook space. Sure, you could wait until Black Friday to see if something better comes along, but this is already the lowest price we've seen on the 714 to date, so it may not get much better than this.