Acer Chromebook Spin 714 $570 $700 Save $130 Improving upon its already-impressive predecessor even further, Acer's brand-new Chromebook Spin 714 is a top-of-the-line convertible. It adheres to military-grade durability standards and is rated for up to ten hours of use with the battery fully charged. It's normally a touch on the expensive side, but today's deal more than makes up for that. $570 at Best Buy

Considering how many options there are for Chromebooks, it’s no easy feat to make it on our list of the best Chromebooks for 2023. But Acer’s Spin 714 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook secured the premium pick spot for several good reasons.

Acer has consistently produced high-quality tech, from laptops to Chromebooks, and its Spin 714 is one of those products. From the latest generation of Intel processors to long battery life, this Chromebook is packed with features that top-notch laptops offer without the same bulkiness.

If you’re searching for a good laptop or Chromebook, you can grab this one for just $570 at Best Buy right now — that takes off $130 from its original $700 retail price. Though it doesn’t bring the Spin 714 to its lowest price ever, it does drop it below prices found during Black Friday.

Why buy the Acer Spin 714 now?

For those who aren’t willing to sacrifice effectiveness and efficiency for price, this Chromebook is the perfect option. This deal just makes it even more attractive for anyone looking to upgrade their computer. We were more than impressed by its huge touch display, built-in stylus for inking, build quality, and performance.

The steel gray model that’s on sale at Best Buy comes with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, an Intel 13th Generation Core i5 processor, and a 14-inch touchscreen with an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card. It’s also equipped with Google Assistant, an HDMI port, two Thunderbolt ports, and three USB ports in total. While most electronics nowadays forego the headphone jack, this Chromebook has included it for those who prefer to use wired headphones.

The Spin 714 weighs around three pounds, which is decent for a convertible laptop. We liked that it felt light enough to use as a tablet but not too light to feel cheap. The Chromebook is built with durability-tested aluminum, making it feel like a solid choice for commuters.