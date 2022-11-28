Acer Chromebook Spin 714 $479 $729 Save $250 If you've been disappointed by the lack of decent Chromebook deals over the annual shopping weekend, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is here to change that. It features a stunning 14-inch IPS touchscreen, Intel's 12th-gen Core i5 processor, and a 10-hour battery life. Considering the hardware on offer, a savings of $250 on the original MSRP is as good as it gets. $479 at Best Buy

Black Friday may be over, but there are still a ton of deals you can pick up for Cyber Monday. Among the many deals that we've discussed this past week, Chromebook deals have been somewhat underwhelming, particularly compared to deals on smartphones, audio, and smart home products. But that changes today with a remarkable deal on one of the best Chromebooks we've come across over the years, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714. You can now get this Chromebook for just $479, an astonishing $250 off the MSRP.

We've long loved Acer's mid-tier and premium Chromebooks, including multiple models from the Chromebook Spin lineup, but the Spin 714 takes it up a notch with its design and hardware capabilities. You'll get a 14-inch IPS touchscreen panel bearing a resolution of 1920x1200, plus the ability to use it in tablet mode by folding the display outward, reminiscent of the Lenovo Yoga series of laptops. Acer even provides a capacitive stylus with the Chromebook Spin 714 for good measure.

Performance-wise, the Chromebook Spin 714 packs Intel's 12th-generation Core i5-1235U processor (integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics), paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage (SSD). The right-hand side of this Acer Chromebook has one Thunderbolt 4 and one USB-A port, while the left features another Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack, thus covering pretty much all the bases in terms of connectivity. Acer promises a battery life of 10 hours with the Chromebook Spin 714, though this could shrink depending on how it is used.

Why you should get the Acer Chromebook Spin 714

If you're thinking about getting a more powerful Chromebook without breaking the bank, the Chromebook Spin 714 has to be high on your list. If the performance doesn't please you, the 2-in-1 design almost certainly will. Add to that the fact that Chromebooks effectively function as Android devices today with the ability to run Play Store apps. Experiencing your favorite Android titles on the 14-inch touchscreen display is truly a sight to behold.

This is easily the best Chromebook deal we have come across over the Black Friday weekend and heading into Cyber Monday. Given the quantum of the discount, it's hard to predict how long this deal would stay up as stocks could run out pretty quickly. So we urge you to proceed with haste before the Chromebook Spin 714 goes out of stock or, even worse, returns to its original price tag of $729.

Remember, this is not the only Chromebook deal currently available. If you're looking for something under $400, we strongly recommend the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook, which has a similar flexible screen as the Chromebook Spin 714, albeit with an older 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor.