Acer's line of Spin Chromebooks are some of the best on the market. The premium Spin 714 is especially impressive, sporting a beautiful 14" touch display, 8GB of RAM, and military-grade durability. Normally an appropriately high-end $729, right now, you can pick up the Spin 714 for just $629 — $100 off MSRP.

The first thing you'll notice about the 714 is the bright 14" display. It's a WUXGA IPS CineCrystal panel with 1920x1200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. It's also a touchscreen, and the Chromebook is a convertible, meaning you can tuck the keyboard back behind it to play games or watch movies, or pull out the bundled stylus to take notes.

Looking under the hood, the Spin 714 sports an Intel i5 processor (12th gen), 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This makes the laptop far more capable than your typical budget offering, allowing you to do things like manage larger files, play more graphically intense games (though it's not a gaming rig, the Spin 714 is one of the Chromebooks with beta access to Steam), and surf the web lag-free with dozens of tabs open. Rounding out the features is a Gorilla Glass-covered display, a reinforced aluminum body, and battery life of up to 10 hours.

If you're looking for a less expensive Chromebook, there are already early Black Friday deals on lesser machines for $100 or even less. But if you're looking for a Chromebook that has the hardware and performance to handle pretty much everything you throw at it, you'll be hard-pressed to find one better than this one from Acer.