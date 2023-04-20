Acer has consistently made some of the best Chromebooks out there in recent years, and it looks like its latest entry to the market will continue this trend. Announced during Acer’s big annual next@acer event, the 2023 Chromebook Spin 714 is replacing its already excellent 2022 namesake and adds upgrades in all the right places.

The 2023 Chromebook Spin 714, code-named CP714-2W, is powered by the latest generation of Intel processors, with a number of 15W U series options to choose from. For a Chromebook, these should offer the best compromise between performance and battery life. In fact, Acer claims that the Spin 714 can offer up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge with its 56Wh battery. The laptop also offers fast charging, with Acer saying that you can get about 4 hours of usage from a 30-minute charge. When it comes to other specs, the Spin 714 offers 8, 16, or 32GB of RAM and storage configurations with 128, 256, and 512GB as well as 1TB. The 128GB option is the slowest with an 8Gb/s PCIe Gen3 NVMe, while the others offer 16Gb/s with a PCIe Gen4 connector.

Source: Acer Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) The 2023 Acer Chromebook Spin 714 offers an all-round great package if you're in for a ChromeOS machine. If its predecessors are anything to judge by, it's one of the best Chromebooks you can get in 2023. Storage 128/256/512GB/1TB CPU i3-1315U / i5-1335U / i7-1355U Memory 8/16/32GB LPDDR4X Operating System ChromeOS Battery 56Wh Camera QHD MIPI 2K Webcam Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch IPS WUXGA 1920x1200, 340 nits, multi-touch, 16:10 Weight 1.37kg / 3.02lbs Form 360-degree hinge Dimension 312.6 (W) x 224 (D) x 18.05 (H) mm Network Wi-Fi 6E Speakers Upward-firing stereo speakers Price from $700 USI Compatibility Optional Acer USI Stylus

As for the display, we are looking at a 14-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 1920x1200 and a 16:10 aspect ratio. This should make for a comfortable viewing experience both in tablet and laptop mode, though it doesn’t look like it’s a big upgrade (or really any) over its predecessor. Like the 2022 version, the new Spin 714 only supports up to 340 nits of brightness, which we found not to be enough in some situations.

Design-wise, the new Acer Spin 714 isn’t a departure from the series. It’s still the classic laptop look with a 360-degree hinge that allows you to use it in tablet and tent modes, and the design remains understated and simple, with a single color dominating the look of the device.

4 Images

Close

Further quality of life additions are support for an optional USI Acer stylus, Wi-Fi 6E, a 2K webcam, and two upward firing stereo speakers. The latter two are big upgrades for the series, which has so far used bottom-firing speakers and a 1080p webcam.

In the US, the Chromebook Spin 714 will start at $700, and it will be available from May. In Europe, the Chromebook will launch in July and start at €1,000. It’s unclear whether this big price difference is in place due to differences in configuration or if there are other reasons.