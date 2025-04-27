I’ve always had excellent luck with Acer Chromebooks, as I’ve been using them since 2014 without issue. I find them to be well-appointed and durable, everything you’d want from a portable laptop, and there are plenty of great options. Of course, Chromebooks have evolved in the last ten years, now featuring powerful chipsets and increased RAM, with premium prices to match. I never would’ve imagined spending $700 on a Chromebook a decade ago, but that’s precisely what Acer is asking us to do with its Chromebook Spin 714.

Building $700 worth of value in the Chromebook Spin 714 required me to reframe how I use Chromebooks. When I factored in the additional functionality of the Spin 714, I was pleasantly surprised by the results. I’m not saying you need a $700 Chromebook to do most daily tasks, but if you’re a special type of customer, it becomes easy to see how valuable a premium device like the Spin 714 can be.