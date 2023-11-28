I admit I was not originally sold on the premium Chromebook concept. I didn't see the need to shell out extra money when, functionally, I could have a near enough experience for half the price. Then, I started to use a few high-end Chromebooks and saw the value in many of the creature comforts and performance boosts they offered. If Windows laptop users can enjoy top-of-the-line features, why shouldn't Chromebook aficionados? Even though it's not perfect, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 offers first-rate build quality with performance to match the elevated price tag — especially if you work in the cloud.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for 2023 offers a snappy 13th-gen Intel Core i5 processor with the premium build quality expected from Acer. It features a beautiful 14-inch IPS panel with a 1920x1200 resolution that is color-accurate and bright enough for even outdoor use. The Spin 714 also retains the full-sized HDMI port, useful for presentations. Operating System ChromeOS CPU i3-1315U / i5-1335U / i7-1355U Storage 128/256/512GB/1TB Battery 56Wh Speakers Upward-firing stereo speakers Dimensions 312.6 (W) x 224 (D) x 18.05 (H) mm Weight 1.37kg / 3.02lbs Price from $700 Pros Fantastic display

Solid build quality

Full-sized HDMI port Cons Spotty palm rejection software

Feels cumbersome in tablet mode $700 at Best Buy $689 at Amazon

Price and availability

Where can you get one?

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is available through Acer and Best Buy for $699. It comes in one configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Acer maintains an alphabet soup of product numbers, so I recommend double-checking to ensure you buy the model being reviewed.

Design and hardware

Sleek design, great keyboard

I can rarely fault Acer for its Chromebook designs, and the Spin 714 is no exception. Its aluminum top and bottom plate provide added protection and a premium feel. If you're a touch clumsy, Acer has you covered, as the Spin 714 is MIL-STD 810H rated, so while I never recommend bashing around your Chromebook, it can take a ding or two without bursting apart.

Aesthetically, I'm pleased with the fit and finish of the Spin 714. My review model is steel gray with gold accents for the hinges — a pleasing touch. Functionally, it has all the ports you've come to expect from Acer: two USB-C Thunderbolt 4, a USB-A 3.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a full-sized HDMI port. I love that Acer has kept the full-sized HDMI on its Chromebooks, and it keeps in line with the company's claim that the Spin 714 is ideal for presentations, whether it be for business or teachers in the classroom.

As a '90s child used to the excellent keyboards on laptops of yesteryear, I can happily report that the Spin 714's keyboard is a pleasure. Key travel is substantial, and my fingers glide across the deck. Speaking of the keyboard deck, it's plastic but sturdy — I noticed little to no flex while typing. Acer's keyboard backlighting isn't the brightest, but it does the job in low-lighting conditions.

Close

Speaker placement is one design element I'm glad to see changed from previous 700-series Chromebooks. Instead of muffled downward-firing speakers, Acer opted for stereo upward-firing speakers placed above the keyboard. Performance still isn't the best, as some dialogue seems to be swallowed at times, but the DTS Audio speakers get plenty loud without distortion.

For video calls, Acer included a 2K webcam along the top bezel. The quality and clarity are excellent, with audio aided by the two internal microphones. I'm pleased to see Acer keep my favorite camera feature from the Spin 514 — the physical shutter to prevent unauthorized viewing without your knowledge.

As the name Spin suggests, the device's hinge rotates 360 degrees, turning the Chromebook into a 14-inch tablet. I like the idea in theory, but I have the same issues I did when I reviewed the Spin 514 — at a touch over 3 pounds, the Spin 714 becomes unwieldy in tablet mode. I prefer keeping the hinges partially open and using the device in tent mode. It allows for easier presentations that can be manipulated without needing the touchpad or keyboard. Acer protects the display with Corning Gorilla Glass. It creates a bit of glare, but protective glass is needed so you can feel confident using it as a tablet. In addition, the trackpad is also covered in Gorilla Glass. Like the Spin 514, the trackpad can get a little squirrely and requires quite a bit of force to depress — I found myself sliding off target trying to double-click icons.

Display

A better display is worth the cash

Earlier, I mentioned how I came to appreciate spending a little more for premium Chromebooks, and better displays are one of the main benefits of that extra cash. The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 features a beautiful 14-inch 1920x1200 IPS panel with 340nit brightness that doesn't go unnoticed. I still struggled in sunlight because of the glare, but my eyes weren't begging for extra lumens indoors. For artists and professionals, the display is also color-accurate, with 100% of the sRGB range.

I was surprised at how contrasty the Spin 714's display is for an LCD. The colors are vibrant and well-balanced, and video playback looks amazing. Moody tones look great on the Acer display, with deep blacks not washing out shadows or backgrounds during movies. It's a 16:10 aspect ratio, which will bother some people, but I've gotten used to it on laptops and enjoy more vertical space in documents and spreadsheets. It's also helpful in tent mode, making presentations easier to view.

Software and performance

Blazing performance

ChromeOS is ChromeOS. I know that sounds a little daft, but it's true, and it's a positive. With ChromeOS 117, long-time users will notice some changes as Google streamlines its user experience across several device classes. ChromeOS now resembles the Material You aesthetic on the most recent Google Pixel phones. It's a refreshing change, as ChromeOS was feeling a little stale before its latest round of refreshes.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 will be supported until June 2032 — a mind-boggling life cycle. It's part of a recent push by Google to support ChromeOS devices for up to 10 years. It's a testament to how well Google can optimize the software, but also to how little it takes ChromeOS to run. I'm fairly certain a Ti-83 can fire it up at this point.

Performance is blazing thanks to the 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U powering the Spin 714. It may be considered overkill, but I'd rather have the power and not need it than call up a more robust program and realize I'm running a little light. It'll also help years from now when the Spin 714 is still supported and I'm starting to use more of that headroom. It chews through more complex spreadsheets without issue, and I had no problem with an absurd amount of Chrome tabs open at once. I could load up all my Chrome extensions without a hitch, and I never noticed any significant glitches or slowdowns pulling up media.

Intel Iris X graphics will allow you to play light games, but don't expect to be slaying raids in Escape from Tarkov — keep it to Stardew Valley, and you'll be just fine. Most Chromebook-friendly Android games should run well, with the occasional stutter due to a compatibility issue.

In tablet mode, palm rejection almost seemed non-existent, with even light intrusions from my wrist completely locking out whatever else I was trying to input. If you have to use the Spin 714 as a tablet, I recommend handling it like a tabletop display instead of holding it — you'll save yourself a lot of frustration.

Battery life

Your mileage may vary

Acer claims you'll see up to 10 hours of battery life from the 56Wh cell on the Spin 714, which holds up in testing. I found 10 hours is achievable with mixed-use, even with the screen brightness turned most of the way up. Your mileage may vary, and expect that number to drop significantly if you start taxing the Intel Core i5 with more than just YouTube videos and Google Docs. You'll find a 65W USB-C charger included in the box when it's time to top off.

Competition

Two ends of the price spectrum

If you're looking for a Chromebook with a gaming focus, Acer's own 516 GE is a worthy alternative to the Spin 714. It's a touch less expensive at $649, and you'll compromise on the Thunderbolt 4 ports (the 516 GE doesn't have any). It also lacks a touch display, but it's not all bad news. The 516 GE features an ethernet jack for better cloud streaming, and it sports a larger 16-inch display with a quad-speaker setup.

The HP Dragonfly Pro is a more business-like alternative than the Acer 516 GE. It features stunning audio from the Bang and Olufsen speakers and a brighter, higher-resolution display. It also has double the RAM of the Spin 714, but those upgrades come at a cost — the Dragonfly Pro costs $999.

Should you buy it?

A balance of power and value

The Chromebook Spin 714 is a good balance of power and value. I like the premium build quality, and I enjoy how snappy ChromeOS runs on faster hardware, but the display sells me on the Spin 714. I don't think I'll ever be fully comfortable spending $699 on a Chromebook, but the Spin 714 eases the pain by giving me little to complain about for the money.