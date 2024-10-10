Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) $500 $700 Save $200 Acer's Chromebook Spin 714 is currently the premium pick in our buyer's guide to the best Chromebooks because its retail price is on the higher end at $700. Today's $200 discount, however, brings it more inline with other models. Premium pick, not-so-premium price. $500 at Best Buy

Amazon's Prime Day event may be over, but that doesn't mean the deals are stopping. Right now, you can pick up one of our favorite Chromebooks at a $200 discount. It's the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, and it features impressive performance and a rotating 14-inch touchscreen that allows you to use it as both a laptop and a tablet. In addition to being fast and versatile, it's also durable thanks to its MIL-STD 810H rating. That makes it perfect for students or professionals on the go, and right now you can pick one up for $500.

Why the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 should be your next laptop

Close

I can think of few things right now that would be easier to recommend than the Spin 714 at $500. It's currently the premium pick in our buyer's guide to the best Chromebooks, and we spoke very highly of it in our review. Simply put, the laptop addresses all the pain points you hear of when it comes to Chromebooks. Plastic and cheap feeling? Nope. The 714 features aluminum top and bottom plates that provide both added protection and a premium feel. Not enough speed? Not here. The Acer runs on an Intel Core i5 chip with 8GB of RAM, meaning it's capable of getting real work done. Sub-par display? Try again. The Spin has a Full HD panel with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1200. And the list goes on and on.

For ports, you get a single USB-A 3.2 for dongles and other accessories, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a full-sized HDMI 2.1 port for presentations. There is also a microSD card reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a backlit, sturdy keyboard with substantial key travel that is easy to type on. Rounding out the features are a pair of upward-firing DTS audio speakers that can get plenty loud without distortion, and a 2K webcam for crisp video calls. As for battery life, we found Acer's claim of up to 10 hours of mixed-use to be accurate, but as always, your mileage may vary.

If you're looking for a caveat, the Spin 714 doesn't perform great in tablet mode. It's a 14-inch machine that weighs over three pounds, and we found the palm rejection a bit spotty. But this should in no way be a deal-breaker, unless, of course, you were planning to use it solely as a tablet. We actually featured this deal last month when it was $150 off. So if we liked it that much then, you can imagine how much we love it now. Grab the Spin 714 for $500, while you still can.