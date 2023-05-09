Source: Acer Acer Chromebook Spin 714 $529 $729 Save $200 When it comes to Chrome OS convertibles, it's hard to beat what the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 offers. It's powerful, it's stylish, and is one of the most responsive 2-in-1 machines you can get. Great for work, play, and everything in between, for $200 off the Spin 714 is an excellent bargain. $529 at Best Buy

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a powerful machine that exceeds expectations. Thanks to a level of performance mostly seen from Windows laptops and MacBooks, it's an incredibly versatile 2-in-1 that tackles both work and play in a way other Chromebooks in this price range just can't.

It's one of our best Chromebooks for a reason: it's just a downright excellent laptop that delivers much more than comparable Chromebooks offer – even at its standard $730 price tag. Take $200 off, however, and it's an incredible 2-in-1 that punches well above its weight for power users who want a machine that can compete with the best of them.

Why the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is worth your money

The Acer Spin 714 2-in-1 is the complete package for Chromebooks, delivering on almost all fronts from performance to versatility. Running on a 12th Gen i5 processor that's paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, it's a powerful machine that runs smooth – even in more demanding applications. Whether working in Google Sheets, editing videos, or even gaming, the Spin 714 handles it all swimmingly with a snappy, responsive feel.

That's in no small part thanks to the intuitive and lightweight Chrome OS, which doesn't take much to run well on most machines and offers a ton of versatility. The interface is simple, easy to understand, and thanks to the Google Play Store, provides access to a ton of apps that open up this Chromebook's capabilities.

The entire suite of Google's apps, plus thousands of third-party applications including Photoshop alternatives, games, and more, are all available to access or can be downloaded at any time. No matter what you're hoping to use this thing for, chances are there's an app that'll let you take full advantage of the Spin 714s power.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 also delivers an impressive display and reliable touch-screen capabilities. It features a 14-inch 1920x1200 FHD+ screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio, which not only provides crystal clear image quality and more screen real estate but also amps up the viability of the tablet mode.

Thanks to the included stylus, which sports an impressive 4,096 pressure sensitivity levels, the Spin 714 is a great Chromebook for students or professionals who prefer taking notes instead of typing them. The convertible design is perfect for on-the-go use, and thanks to the hardware under the hood, works extremely well as a tablet alternative.

One downside may be the 256GB SSD, which is a bit on the smaller side. Grabbing an external hard drive for Chromebook or a USB-C flash drive, however, can easily remedy this and would be helpful for those who want to store more outside of Google Drive.

Barring the smaller storage capacity, however, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is an incredible machine that works great for home, business, and school use. It's powerful, it's stylish, and at $200 off, is one of the best bargains for a Chromebook you'll find right now.