Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) - The Chromebook Spin 714 offers the features, performance, and build quality to match its retail price tag of $700.

As workflows for students, professionals, and hobbyists move more into the cloud, Chromebooks become more appealing—especially when they are outfitted with the performance and build quality of the Acer Chromebook Spin 714. This ChromeOS laptop features a beautiful 14-inch WUXGA touch display, a 13th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of storage, and a rapid-charging battery that can last up to 10 hours. It's all protected by gorilla glass and aluminum for added durability, and right now it's available at a $150 discount.

Why the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 should be your next laptop

There's not necessarily one thing you can point to as a reason to buy the Spin 714. It's the combination of everything that makes up a rather impressive package. The aforementioned 14-inch touch display offers 340nit brightness and is color-accurate, with 100% of the sRGB range. Plus, the entire panel can be rotated around so you can use the machine in a sort of tablet mode. On the performance side, you get 8GB of RAM, which might seem light for standard laptops, but it's more than enough when dealing with cloud-based applications. You also get dedicated Iris X graphics, which will allow you to play most of your favorite Chromebook-friendly Android games.

The Spin 714 is even more dazzling in the features department. You get backlit keys that offer extensive travel and are a pleasure to type on, as well as upward-firing DTS audio speakers that can get plenty loud without distortion. Then there is the 2K webcam, with physical shutter for added privacy, and two internal microphones for crystal clear video calls. On the port front, you have two USB-C Thunderbolt 4, a USB-A 3.2, a full-sized HDMI port for presentations, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Rounding out the list are the MIL-STD 810H rating, meaning it can take a bump or ding and keep going, and the rapid-charging battery, which can give you four hours of battery life on a sub 30-minute charge.

We named the Acer Spin 714 the Premium pick in our buyer's guide to the best Chromebooks of 2024. The only real flaws we could find were in the shoddy palm rejection, and the overall unwieldiness in trying to hold and use it like a tablet, so as long as that is not the primary way you plan on using it, you won't be disappointed. Grab the Spin 714 at today's price of $550 while you still can.