Back-to-school season is upon us and that means it’s all-out computer shopping for a lot of students, parents, and educators out there. With countless options available on the market, it can be challenging to arrive at a decision. Well, we have something that might help with that: the number one Chromebook on our best Chromebooks list, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, is currently on clearance for $500 ($200 off) at Best Buy. We were already fans of this machine at its original price tag, but at this price, it should be atop your shopping list.

So, why the Chromebook Spin 713? Because it packs incredible hardware for a Chromebook — an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD — at a very reasonable price, especially with the extra discount. When you combine powerful hardware with an incredibly efficient OS, the result is a smooth, long-lasting user experience, as witnessed in our long-term testing.

The Spin 713’s convertible design makes it quite versatile, as it gives you the flexibility to use it in various positions — mainly in laptop and tablet modes. It weighs about 3 pounds, so it shouldn’t be much of a hassle to use it in tablet mode or carry it with you around campus. The 13.5" display's 3:2 aspect ratio allows you to see more of your work and it also supports USI styluses, giving you the ability to jot notes and annotate documents.

As the Spin 713 runs on ChromeOS, it benefits from constant software updates and will continue to do so through June 2029. ChromeOS has improved massively since its inception, adding support for both Android and Linux apps and improving battery life consumption among other things. And with more capabilities coming to the platform by the month, it's more capable than ever to be your go-to operating system while you're out and about.

All in all, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is a great buy and probably your best choice if you have $500 (plus tax) if you have that much to spend on a new computer this year.