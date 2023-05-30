Source: Acer Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (3H) $399 $549 Save $150 This Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is everything you'd want in a midrange laptop. It has a 14-inch touch display, speedy performance, and a solid metal chassis. Today's discount makes it even easier to recommend. $399 at Best Buy

There is a sweet spot in Chromebooks (and really all consumer products) where features and build quality meet affordability, and this Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (3H) deal is an excellent example of that. The 514 is one of our picks for the best Chromebooks in 2023, due to its 1080p touch display, impressive performance, and solid build quality. There's a lot of bang for your buck here — especially since today's discount knocks it down to just under $400.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook Spin 514

Today's deal is specifically for the Spin 514 3H model, which features a Ryzen 3 5000 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage. The performance is impressive for the price tag, and it pairs great with the 14-inch 1080p touch display. The laptop can handle everything from school work to work-work and even gaming, since it's eligible for the ChromeOS Steam beta. It's also great for binging your favorite shows, thanks to its strong, up-firing speakers.

Another thing we really like about the Spin 514 is the build quality. As you drop to the $300 price range and below, you start to encounter Chromebooks with cheaper, more plastic-laden builds — but fortunately, that's not the case here. Both the top and the bottom of the 514 are aluminum, the chassis is reinforced metal, and Acer says it's compliant with the MIL-STD 810H durability standard. Rounding out the features are a 1080p web camera, a backlit keyboard, 2 USB-C ports, a single type-A port, and support for Wi-Fi 6.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 looks great, performs great, and it even doubles as a tablet (keep in mind it runs Android apps and games). If you're at all in the market for a midrange Chromebook, this one should be at the top of your list. Buy it with confidence, while you can, at this price tag.