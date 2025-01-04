Your changes have been saved Acer Chromebook Spin 312 $299 $449 Save $150 The Acer Chromebook Spin 312 delivers a touchscreen with 2-in-1 ergonomics, as well as some upgarded specs over most entry-level Chromebooks. $299 at Best Buy

If you're someone that uses a laptop casually, then a Chromebook may be a good option. Not only are the most modern Chromebooks quite powerful, but you're also getting excellent bang for your buck when you can find top models on sale. The Acer Chromebook Spin 312 features a 2-in-1 design that's quite portable thanks to its size and weight.

Related Best Chromebooks in 2025 They don't make them better than this

While this Chromebook typically costs $449, it's now getting a pretty sweet $150 discount from Best Buy that brings the price down to just $299. This is the best price we've seen for the Chromebook Spin 312. So, if you've been looking to try something new or just want to buy a new Chromebook, then we think this one is going to be a great option.

What's great about the Acer Chromebook Spin 312?

Source: Acer

When it comes to the actual hardware, the Chromebook Spin 312 delivers with its powerful Intel Core i3-N305 processor that's paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, the laptop also has a 12.2-inch touchscreen display that's not too big and not too small.

This model is also quite efficient, providing excellent battery life while still offering plenty of power under the hood for daily use. Since this is a Chromebook, it does run Google's ChromeOS, which has evolved quite a bit over the past few years. The software is going to be its best when connected online, but can also work quite well even when the internet isn't present.

You can also install apps and games, and there's even support for Android applications as well. When it comes to connectivity, you're also going to get some excellent port selection here as well, with USB-A, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack, and HDMI port. The laptop even has a 1080p webcam if you're looking to make video calls and has a built-in privacy shutter when you don't need it.

For the most part, this is pretty slick laptop that does everything you need it to for not a lot of money. While it's a good price at $449, it's an absolute bargain at its current price of $299. So get this deal while you can from Best Buy because a price like this won't last.