Acer Chromebook Spin 312 $299 $449 Save $150 The Acer Chromebook Spin 312 delivers a touchscreen with 2-in-1 ergonomics, as well as some upgarded specs over most entry-level Chromebooks. $299 at Best Buy $299 at Amazon

A Chromebook can make an affordable alternative to a laptop, and that's certainly the case with one of the deals we're seeing at both Best Buy and Amazon. Today you can grab the Acer Chromebook Spin 312 for just $299, which is a savings of $150 from its regular price of $449.

This is also the biggest discount and the lowest price we've seen on the Spin 312, which is surprising because this laptop was just recently announced. So we're encouraging you to make a purchase sooner rather than later, as there's no telling how long it will remain at $299.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook Spin 312

Acer is a popular name among Chromebook shoppers. It's placed several models among our picks for the best Chromebooks, and the Chromebook Spin 312 delivers pretty much everything one could be looking for in a Chromebook. While many of the best cheap Chromebooks come with entry-level specs, you'll find this build of the Spin 312 with some upgraded hardware.

It has 8GB of system RAM, as opposed to the 4GB that's typical of entry-level models, as well as 128GB of solid state storage. You're also going to get a touchscreen with the Spin 312. It's a 2-in-1 Chromebook, so it's designed to work in the form of a laptop, but it also has a 360-degree convertible mode that allows it to take the form of something more like a tablet.

This makes it a great device for students and professionals alike, as it's great for taking notes in tablet form, but also for plopping onto a desk for several hours of work in laptop form. One of the biggest draws of the Acer Chromebook Spin 312 is one of the biggest draws of most Chromebooks: simplicity.

Most Chromebooks manage to come in at lower prices when compared to laptops by cutting a lot of the hardware and software bulk that many people don't need in a computing device. The Spin 312 runs on ChromeOS, which is a fast, secure OS from Google with plenty of built-in apps. It's also lightweight and compact, so you can easily keep it with you just about everywhere you go.

The Chrome Spin 312 is a great option if you've had your eye on a laptop or a tablet and would like to save some money. You'll get pieces of each with this Chromebook, and it will only set you back $299. This is far cheaper than most laptops or tablets you'll come across, and it's a $150 savings from the Spin 312's regular price of $449.