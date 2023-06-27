Source: Acer Acer Chromebook Spin 311 $169 $249 Save $80 The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a well-rounded option for students and other budget-conscious buyers. It's extremely portable, with an 11-inch touchscreen display, and it features a nice balance between power and battery life. It's super easy to recommend at just $169. $249 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a capable Chromebook on a tight budget, the Acer Spin 311 is one of the more competent options in the sub-$250 segment. It has an 11.6-inch touch display, a thin and light chassis for ultimate portability, and it offers a nice balance between performance and battery life. We liked it so much that we named it the Best Value pick in our roundup of the best cheap Chromebooks, and today's discount only amplifies that sentiment.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook Spin 311

There's a lot to love about the Spin 311, starting with the aforementioned touch display. You might not love the thicker borders, or the lower 1366x768 resolution, but the screen actually looks fairly clean at its smaller size. It also has a flexible hinge that allows it to rotate 360 degrees, meaning you can quickly switch between laptop, standup display, tent, and tablet modes. Plus it's covered in Corning Gorilla Glass, meaning it's tough enough to stand up to bumps and scratches.

Powering the Spin 311 is a MediaTek 8-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. These aren't mind-blowing specs by any means, but there is enough here to handle basic productivity tasks, and the setup is extremely power efficient — Acer claims the 311 can get up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. Rounding out the features is a 720p webcam with HDR for video calls, a low-profile keyboard that's easy to type on, and both USB-A and USB-C ports.

Put together, the Spin 311 makes for a compelling package. It's a lightweight, durable, 2-in-1 machine, that can get up to 15 hours of battery life, for just $169. We think it's perfect for younger kids, students, and casual adult users, and we even put together a list of the best Acer Chromebook Spin 311 cases and sleeves to help you accessorize. No need to wait for Prime Day, grab the Spin 311 today!