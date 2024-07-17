Acer Chromebook Plus 514 $300 $380 Save $80 The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 comes in several configurations. As tested, the Plus 514 is powered by an Intel Core i3-N305 with 8GB of RAM, giving it plenty of power for daily tasks and multiple Chrome tabs. It's also an excellent deal for Prime Day, allowing you to save almost $100. You can score a Chromebook Plus 514 today for $300. $300 at Amazon

Chromebooks have become an excellent way to compute on the go without sacrificing functionality. They also save significant amounts of money off more expensive PC laptops. Acer already makes reasonably priced devices, so any further discount adds to their excellent value. The Chromebook Plus 514 is a great balance of power, versatility, and affordability with its beefy specs and gorgeous display.

Usually, with Chromebooks, you make more than a few compromises to get to a $300 price point. Whether it’s lacking in RAM, power, or a substandard display, something will jump out at you. That’s why taking advantage of Prime Day is a great idea when deals on devices like the Chromebook Plus 514 come along. If you’re looking for an excellent all-around Chromebook with a durable build, it’s a good idea to scoop one up on Prime Day for $300.

What we like about the Acer Chromebook Plus 514

Durable build with solid performance

Close

The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 has an Intel Core i3-N305 chipset, which gives it ample power for daily tasks and light gaming. I love that Acer included 8GB of RAM, as I could keep multiple Chrome tabs open without experiencing slowdowns. Thankfully, ChromeOS is lightweight, meaning the extra power goes towards apps and the overall user experience.

AI comes to the Chromebook 514 series with the Plus, as a one-year subscription to Google’s Gemini Advanced is included with purchase. Gemini Advanced gives you access to Magic Editor, which works well on the Plus 514. The Plus’ touch display comes in handy for pinpoint edits. AI wallpaper allows you to customize your experience, limited only by your imagination.

Read our review Acer Chromebook Plus 514 review: Enhanced with AI Acer’s trademark Plus power meets AI, but how much value does it add?

It’s great that Acer didn’t sacrifice its trademark Chromebook durability, even though the Plus 514 is a bit less expensive. It still features the military drop-test standard of the company’s more premium offerings, giving you peace of mind to take your Plus 514 to school and the office. The Plus 514 features an expansive 14-inch IPS 1080p LCD with touch capabilities, giving you plenty of room for Google Sheets and other office work.

All told, if you’re in the market for a great Chromebook but aren’t excited about spending $500 or more, the Plus 514 is an excellent option on Prime Day for $300.