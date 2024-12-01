Chromebooks have steadily improved over the years, increasing in power and usability. However, their price has also increased — some Chromebooks are even neck and neck with the cost of full-blown Windows-based laptops. Still, Chromebooks are the de facto choice of schools across the U.S., from where I am in California to where my sister teaches second grade in Ohio.

The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514, despite having a mouthful of a name, has surprised me in more ways than one. While reviewing the device, I noticed that it became my primary workstation, and there are only a few scenarios where I truly missed my older MacBook Pro. In addition to this, my junior high-aged daughter was also using it for homework. Turns out, the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 is a great family workstation, even if it feels a bit bulky and unrefined at times.

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 7 / 10 $445 $550 Save $105 The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 is a midrange Chromebook running ChromeOS with an Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM that also includes a tablet mode and touch screen. This is more than enough power for a teen's homework and moderate-to-light family use. But at this price, the build quality leaves something to be desired, even if the performance is more than adequate. Pros Powerful enough for moderate tasks

Touchscreen is responsive

Decent battery life and charges fast

ChromeOS is light and quick Cons Build quality is a lot of plastic

Trackpad performance and quality feels like an afterthought

Very thick as a tablet

Screen brightness struggles in some bright locations $445 at Amazon $659 at Walmart

Price, availability, and specs

It’s all here

The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 has enough power for everyday tasks. It has a touchscreen, the ability to transform into a (really thick) tablet, 128GB of base storage, and enough ports to keep most people happy. Though, with this bulky design, an Ethernet port would have been nice; it's essentially all that's lacking in the I/O department.

At north of $500, it had better feel speedy and worth it. Luckily, it does — even with just 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core 3 processor. You can find the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 on Amazon, Walmart, and other online retailers — usually on sale. It comes in a silver/gray option that looks right at home with every other laptop on the market.

Specifications Brand Acer Storage 128GB Universal Flash Onboard Storage CPU Intel® Core™ 3 processor 100U 6 Memory 8GB of Onboard LPDDR5X Memory Operating System ChromeOS Ports USB-C, HDMI Display (Size, Resolution) 14.0" Display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) Technology, WUXGA 1920 x 1200 Graphics Intel® Graphics Dimensions 12.59"L x 0.82"W x 9.05"Th Weight 3.31 Pounds Audio Two Built-in Stereo Speakers and Two Built-in Microphones with AI Noise Cancellation Camera FHD Expand

What’s good about the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514?

Speedy, decent internal hardware