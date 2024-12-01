Chromebooks have steadily improved over the years, increasing in power and usability. However, their price has also increased — some Chromebooks are even neck and neck with the cost of full-blown Windows-based laptops. Still, Chromebooks are the de facto choice of schools across the U.S., from where I am in California to where my sister teaches second grade in Ohio.
The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514, despite having a mouthful of a name, has surprised me in more ways than one. While reviewing the device, I noticed that it became my primary workstation, and there are only a few scenarios where I truly missed my older MacBook Pro. In addition to this, my junior high-aged daughter was also using it for homework. Turns out, the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 is a great family workstation, even if it feels a bit bulky and unrefined at times.
Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514
The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 is a midrange Chromebook running ChromeOS with an Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM that also includes a tablet mode and touch screen. This is more than enough power for a teen's homework and moderate-to-light family use. But at this price, the build quality leaves something to be desired, even if the performance is more than adequate.
- Powerful enough for moderate tasks
- Touchscreen is responsive
- Decent battery life and charges fast
- ChromeOS is light and quick
- Build quality is a lot of plastic
- Trackpad performance and quality feels like an afterthought
- Very thick as a tablet
- Screen brightness struggles in some bright locations
Price, availability, and specs
It’s all here
The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 has enough power for everyday tasks. It has a touchscreen, the ability to transform into a (really thick) tablet, 128GB of base storage, and enough ports to keep most people happy. Though, with this bulky design, an Ethernet port would have been nice; it's essentially all that's lacking in the I/O department.
At north of $500, it had better feel speedy and worth it. Luckily, it does — even with just 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core 3 processor. You can find the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 on Amazon, Walmart, and other online retailers — usually on sale. It comes in a silver/gray option that looks right at home with every other laptop on the market.
Specifications
- Brand
- Acer
- Storage
- 128GB Universal Flash Onboard Storage
- CPU
- Intel® Core™ 3 processor 100U 6
- Memory
- 8GB of Onboard LPDDR5X Memory
- Operating System
- ChromeOS
- Ports
- USB-C, HDMI
- Display (Size, Resolution)
- 14.0" Display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) Technology, WUXGA 1920 x 1200
- Graphics
- Intel® Graphics
- Dimensions
- 12.59"L x 0.82"W x 9.05"Th
- Weight
- 3.31 Pounds
- Audio
- Two Built-in Stereo Speakers and Two Built-in Microphones with AI Noise Cancellation
- Camera
- FHD