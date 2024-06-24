Gaming isn't generally something I think about when using a Chromebook. Sure, we've had access to Android games for some time, and yes, the Steam for Chromebook beta is trucking along, but I never really felt like Chrome OS was the proper home for sitting down to play lengthy games, even during Stadia's best days.

But after testing the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024), it's safe to say I was wrong. Not only can Chromebooks game, but they can do so at 120Hz, just like the top-tier handhelds being manufactured.

No, you won't be playing the most demanding PC games possible, but local play is great for indies and older titles, with the bonus of hardware that is specifically excellent at streaming content, to the point that this updated Chromebook has an Ethernet port for the best possible connection to your game streaming site of choice. More or less, the Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024) was built to game, and thanks to a large and in-charge screen that's easy to view in harsh lighting, getting work done was also a pleasure.

Editor's choice Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024) 8.5 / 10 $579 $649 Save $70 The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024) is an updated model that offers the latest Intel Core 5 Series 1. It has the same 16-inch high-refresh-rate matte screen and RGB keyboard that make it stand out. Pros Anti-glare screen great for any environment

Steam access works a treat

Included ethernet port is welcome Cons Not especially portable

Feels slightly hollow

16:10 screen ratio doesn't fit most games $579 at Best Buy

Price, availability, and specs

The Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024) is currently available through Best Buy for $650. Ideally, it will be sold at more stores soon, and ideally, Acer will even sell it directly, but up to this point, Best Buy is where you will want to snag this updated model for 2024.

Specifications CPU Intel Core 5 Series 1 120U GPU Intel Graphics Display type IPS 120Hz Display dimensions 16 inches Display resolution 2560 x 1600 RAM 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 256 GB Battery 10 hours Charge options USB-C Operating System ChromeOS Webcam 1080p Form factor Clamshell Weight 3.81 pounds Model CBG516-2H Colors Obsidian Black Price $650 Ports 2 USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 1 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, HDMI 2.1, Kensington lock slot, headset jack, RJ-45 Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Speakers Bottom-mounted Stylus No Expand

What's great about the Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024)

High framerates, baby!

The best feature of the Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024) is its screen, hands down. First, I love that it's matte, something I seek out in my personal laptops, and I'm very happy to see it with this formidable gaming Chromebook. This means you can play games outside and view the screen without major reflections. This also means you can get work done when out and about, making it a solid travel companion, despite its large size.

Of course, Google just finished launching a handful of new features for Chromebook Plus users, and one such feature is the Game dashboard. The dashboard is a place where controls can be adjusted, say to map the touchscreen controls for Genshin Impact to your keyboard. It's also a place that controls how you can capture your games.

So, this dashboard opens the possibility to play any Android game you want with physical controls, and easily share your gameplay much as you would on other platforms. Even I, a constant cynic, can admit the native ability to record and share games, no matter if you're streaming or playing something locally, is pretty dang handy and a welcome addition to the OS.

But there are also a bunch of new benefits that come with Google's recent AI push, and so Chromebook Plus devices offer these benefits to differentiate the hardware from regular Chromebooks. While this kind of upsell is pretty tacky, Google does actually deliver enough benefits to make them worth mentioning, which surprised me as a skeptic of most things AI.

For instance, the Help me Write feature is helpful when trying to think of title variations for articles or when nitpicking edits for general text. And having Magic Editor at my disposal, I cleaned a few photos for this very review on the device. Nothing groundbreaking, but welcome features that improve the general Chromebook experience.

But overall, what I enjoy the most is the high framerate screen, and how well the device plays my Steam games. While this is no Steam Deck, I've been playing classic JRPGs and indies in my spare time, and love it. I'll carry the laptop around the house to sneak in a few sessions of Wizardry, and I have even sat down for many long sessions of Trails in the Sky in my never-ending journey to one day finish the entire series. More or less, I was gaming aplenty on a Chromebook, just like I would a Windows or Linux PC.

What's bad about the Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024)

I hate to say it, but the laptop feels a little cheap. Acer has a fine build quality, don't get me wrong, but something about the metal of the casing and how hollow the inside feels, makes it seem more like I'm carrying a toy rather than a device built to game and get work done.

Perhaps this is thanks to the size, as it is a large device that will have some hollowed space inside, but I've certainly used Chromebooks that feel much more hefty and premium. Of course, the last thing anyone would want is a heavier 16-inch laptop; it's just hard to ignore the lack of hardiness smaller devices provide when size is at a premium.

Another downside involves the size; the Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024) would not be the first device I grab if I'm packing a bag for a trip or otherwise. That's to say, the 516 GE isn't very portable. Sure, it's no problem to unplug and move the device to another room in the house, and I'd even say it's a fine device for doing so if that describes how you plan to use your laptop. But if you actually need portability, this is not a device that is easy or light to carry around.

Something else I noticed is, despite the very rigid case, the backlit keyboard is mushy. This is obvious immediately, or at least was to me as a connoisseur of all things keyboards. You may notice it, or you may not. And I'm sure there is an argument to be made that a little bit of give is actually good for your fingers, but in the end, a mushy keyboard is a mushy keyboard.

And when I'm using a laptop in this price range, I expect rigidity, and we simply don't have it here. The lighting under the keys looks great if you're into gamer aesthetics, but if this is truly to be a gaming laptop, I expect a keyboard that feels like it can hold up to such rigors.

Close

Another gripe is that you'll chew through your battery with demanding games played at high framerates. There's no real way to avoid this other than adding a larger battery, but then you're adding weight, so the compromise is legitimate.

Last is a small nitpick, but one that gets under my craw. The screen ratio is 16:10, the same as the Steam Deck, the same as many gaming laptops. The problem is that most modern video games primarily support 16:9, which means most modern games will be letterboxed on the Chromebook's screen. This is even more true for game streaming.

The last time I looked, Nvidia is the only one that supports streams at ratios other than 16:9. So, if this device is made for gaming, why use a screen that doesn't fit most games? Valve's excuse was trying to secure a panel for its handheld during the pandemic and the shipping crisis that ensued, but Acer had no such hurdle for the Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024). Yes, the panel's high framerate is welcome, but I'd rather my games fit the screen, please, and thank you.

Should you buy the Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024)

The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024) isn't breaking new ground compared to a Windows machine, but if you're already in the market for a ChromeOS device, the gaming here is on point. I never thought I would say it, and I'm not only talking about streaming; you can play classic games at a glorious 120Hz refresh rate, which means gaming is much more than a novelty at this point. Plus, some of the AI benefits you get with the Plus moniker truly are useful, and with a laptop this large and this powerful, getting work done was no issue, especially with the anti-glare screen keeping things visible indoors and out.

The performance is also plenty good enough for work, with a screen that is good for both. (I'm still not a fan of the 16:10 ratio.) And battery life is enough for a full day of work and still squeeze in a quick game or two before bed. .

Overall, for the price, you actually get a lot in return, or at least just as much as you would with competing hardware using competing operating systems. And I'm already seeing the device go on sale, so with patience, you can save a little more than what is already a fair price of $650. It's a large device that delivers what it promises, including benefits expected of higher-end devices, so if that fits your needs, I can certainly recommend it. The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024), so far, is my favorite Chromebook of the year.

Editor's choice Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024) 8.5 / 10 $579 $649 Save $70 The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024) comes in at a perfect price point for those who want a powerful Chromebook that is great for work and play. $579 at Best Buy