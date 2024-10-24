Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024) $579 $649 Save $70 A Chromebook built for gaming that's now $70 off for a limited time. $579 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a lightweight laptop that's built for the internet, then a Chromebook might be just what you're looking for. And while there are a lot of great Chromebook laptops in 2024, if you go with something that's purpose built like this Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE, you really can't miss. So what can you use the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE for? Well, everything really, but we think it makes a very good gaming laptop thanks to a large 120Hz display, great software, and powerful processor.

Of course, we also like the price as well, with it normally coming in at just $649. And while that's pretty good, we always like to catch this laptop when it's on sale, because you're going to be getting more bang for your buck. For a limited time, Best Buy is offering a discount that knocks $70 off, dropping the price to just $549. While it isn't the steepest discount we've seen on this device, it's pretty close, and we think it's definitely worth taking a look if you've been looking for a Chromebook.

What's great about the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE?

Close

There are lots of things to love about this laptop, but perhaps the element that's going to stick out most is going to be the large 16-inch screen that features a refresh rate of 120Hz. As you can imagine, this display is great for gaming, with visuals that are going to really pop and look smooth no matter what title you're enjoying.

Of course, that's not all, as the laptop also packs some decent power too, featuring Intel's Core 5 processor that's paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal SSD storage. And with ChromeOS, you're going to be able to access a ton of great games, like ones that are built for Android, or even AAA titles on Steam.

Yes, you read that last part right, and this isn't utilizing some kind of streaming service to get it working, you can download and install Steam games to your Chromebook. And while everything might not be perfect, it does provide a lot of access, especially if you're someone that's been building their Steam library over the years.

With that said, you can also use this Chromebook for other things as well, like getting some work done using a variety of productivity apps, or just passing the time watching your favorite TV shows and movies. Overall, you really can't go wrong with this laptop if you want one that runs ChromeOS and can really do it all. And at its recently discounted price, it's definitely worth picking up if you've been holding out.