Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024) $419 $649 Save $230 The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024) is an updated model that offers the latest Intel Core 5 Series 1. It has the same 16-inch high-refresh-rate matte screen and RGB keyboard that make it stand out. $419 at Best Buy

There are a lot of different options when it comes to Chromebooks, but the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is one that just gets everything right. Not only do you get a fantastic display and great internals, but the price is also reasonable as well if you can manage to find it on sale.

With that said, the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is now being discounted by quite a bit from Best Buy, with the retailer taking $230 off for a limited time. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this model in quite some time, so get it while you still can.

What's great about the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE?