Acer Chromebook Plus 515 8 / 10 $299 $399 Save $100 The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is a powerful productivity tool, built with specs that cater to professional needs. It handles light editing and even some gaming with ease. With great multitasking performance, a sharp display, and excellent audio, it’s definitely a standout laptop. $299 at Best Buy

With so many laptops out there, finding a reliable workstation that won’t empty your wallet can be tough. If you want an affordable full-sized laptop that handles all the essentials, check out this great Chromebook deal at Best Buy. The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 typically goes for around $399, but right now it’s just $299—saving you $100. Just keep in mind that this deal is for a limited time, so don’t wait too long to snag one at this price.

Why the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is worth your money

If you don’t need to rely entirely on Windows, this Chromebook has a lot going for it. It's perfect for those who mainly work in a web browser or use lightweight apps. The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is already one of the best Chromebooks in the $400 price range, so with a $100 discount, it’s even more appealing. Its 15.6-inch 1920x1080 display and sturdy yet lightweight build make it a favorite among students. Plus, it comes with plenty of ports, including two USB-C, one USB-A, HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Related Best cheap Chromebook for every budget in 2024 Chromebooks come in all sizes and prices, and we've gathered the best that won't break the bank

The Chromebook comes with an anti-glare coating, so you’ll get a clear view even in bright settings. It’s powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core i3 processor and has 128GB of flash storage, so you can access Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides even without an internet connection. Plus, with DTS audio and AI-powered video call tools, it’s versatile enough to meet a variety of needs.

If your work is all browser-based, this Chromebook is a solid pick. Since it's built on ChromeOS, it’s super fast when launching the browser and switching between tabs, with no lag. The quick performance even extends to startup. Thanks to ChromeOS being lighter than Windows, the Acer 515 also boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, making it perfect for working in places like libraries where outlets might be scarce.

Though it lacks a microSD slot and the 128GB storage might feel limiting for some, the Chromebook Plus 515 is still a solid choice for most users.