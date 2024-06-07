Acer Chromebook Plus 514 $250 $350 Save $100 A fantastic Chromebook that manages to hit all the right notes, and does it for an excellent price. For a limited time, you can grab this device for $100 less. $250 at Costco

Chromebooks have come a long way since when they were first introduced. Not only is the hardware more powerful, but the software is more capable too. So it comes as no surprise that Chromebooks have gained more popularity and success over the past couple of years, with plenty of great Chromebook options from brands like Lenovo, HP, Acer, and more.

What's great about having such a diverse market is that you get choices at nearly every price point. Now, if you're shopping for a Chromebook right now, we have the perfect recommendation with Acer's Chromebook Plus 514. This device is a fantastic choice, offering just the right amount of power, and features excellent build quality. And best of all, it's now $100 off for a limited time.

What's great about the Acer Chromebook Plus 514?

When it comes to the specifications of this device, you're going to get an Intel Core i3 processor that's paired with 8GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. In addition, the laptop comes with a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen display with an IPS panel for great viewing angles. Despite its compact size, you're still going to get plenty of connectivity, with two USB-A and two USB-C ports.

Furthermore, you're also going to get support for Wi-Fi 6E, along with Bluetooth 5.1 and it has a microSD card slot. If you're someone that's constantly on videocalls, you'll be happy to know that this model comes with a 1080p webcam for crisp and clear images. In addition to the above, the build quality of this model is quite solid.

And despite running an Intel Core i3 chip, the response of the OS and its applications feels snappy. Furthermore, since this laptop can make use of AI, it also includes a one-year subscription to Google One with access to Gemini Advanced. And if you're a little iffy about Chromebooks and feel like the support might be lacking, you'll be happy to know that this model will receive ChromeOS updates until June 2033.

So there is roughly nine years of software support here, which is quite long if you ask me. Now, if the discount wasn't enough to convince you to purchase this model, there are other perks included as well. Since you're buying this from Costco, you're going to automatically get two years of warranty for the device without purchasing any additional protection.

Furthermore, Costco offers a 90-day return period on this product, so you can really put it through its paces, and if you don't like it, you can just return it with no questions asked. With that said, this Chromebook is an absolute steal at this price, so get it while you can, because this deal won't last long.